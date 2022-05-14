"You watch my stream?"- HAChubby gets surprised when she meets Korean Twitch streamer Magenta during IRL stream

HAChubby was surprised when she met fellow Korean Twitch streamer Magenta during an IRL stream.

The streamer was about to approach Magenta while she was meeting with fans at PlayX4 in Seoul, when she instead came up to her. She said she recognized Hachu and watched her stream, which was a surprise for her.

"You watch my stream?"

HAChubby surprised when she meets Magenta

Hachu and a friend were streaming IRL outside of PlayX4, a conference held for video games similar to E3 or PAX. The conference was held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Many Korean streamers were in attendance, including Magenta, a very popular streamer in that country.

She was doing a meet and greet with fans outside the conference center when Hachu noticed and was about to approach her. She noted that the last time she saw Magenta in public, she had a whole booth to herself.

"We saw her last time, she was in a meeting booth. Do you remember, chat?"

To her surprise, Magenta came up to her instead once she finished taking a photo with a fan. She recognized HAChubby and said that she's watched her stream in the past.

Although Hachu regularly speaks English on her streams, Magenta does not, so the two conversed in Korean while she would translate a bit for the chat. Her friend and Twitch chat reacted to the news that Magenta knew of her the same way: by stating that she's officially famous.

Hachu was surprised that Magenta knew who she was, especially since she's considered a much bigger streamer in South Korea. While Hachu has more fans in western countries because she streams in English, Magenta only speaks Korean on her streams and has more followers and viewers.

Some noted that Magenta may be looking to branch out by tailoring her stream to English-speaking audiences. Hachu wasn't the only English-speaking Korean streamer she approached at PlayX4, as she also recognized Tyongeee and Yuggie at the conference.

Fans react to HAChubby meeting Magenta

Fans had a lot to say about the transparent mask that Magenta was wearing.

While fans who went to meet her would've been disappointed that her face was covered in a mask the whole time, the clear face mask wasn't the best alternative either.

Another fan noted that a collaboration between the streamers would be beneficial.

Perhaps Hachu and Magenta can help each other out and grow their channels by collaborating in the future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul