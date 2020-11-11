Hackney Yard Map in COD Mobile Season 12: All you need to know

COD Mobile has seen a steady rise in its popularity. Since its release in October 2019, the game has garnered over 250 million downloads worldwide.

It has a wide range of maps that players can try out in the multiplayer mode, and with every update, the developers add a map or two into the pool. With the recent Season 12 update, Hackney Yard has made its way into the game.

Season 12: Going Dark, is here!



New Battle Pass

Hackney Yard

Night Mode

Price - Dead of Night

Ghost - Jawbone

AGR 556

& more!



New season, new weapons, modes and operators available NOW in #CODMobile! — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 11, 2020

In this article, we take a look at all you need to know about Hackney Yard in COD Mobile.

Hackney Yard Map in COD Mobile Season 12

As mentioned earlier, Hackney Yard has arrived in COD Mobile with the Season 12 update. Currently, users can try it out in the ‘Going Dark – TDM.’

Going Dark - TDM

According to the patch notes, the renowned map from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for the following game modes:

Team Death Match

Search & Destroy

Domination

Hardpoint

Team Death Match – Night

Attack of the Undead – Night

Moreover, it’ll be added to the ranked mode map pool for the modes: Domination, Hardpoint, and Search & Destroy. Click here to know more about the detailed patch notes of the Season 12 update.

A new, yet familiar MP map, Hackney Yard is coming to #CODMobile in the next season!

⁣

Stay tuned for more Hackney Yard activities later today! — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 9, 2020

Season 12 update of COD Mobile

Season 12 has commenced in COD Mobile and has brought several new features like Operator Skill, SMG, Perk, and more.

Season 12 Battle Pass in COD Mobile

Apart from that, a new Battle Pass also has begun, and users can acquire a wide range of items from it, including the new SMG. The two variants of the pass – Battle Pass and Battle Pass Bundle can be purchased for 220 CP and 520 CP.