Hackney Yard Map in COD Mobile Season 12: All you need to know

COD Mobile has seen a steady rise in its popularity. Since its release in October 2019, the game has garnered over 250 million downloads worldwide.
It has a wide range of maps that players can try out in the multiplayer mode, and with every update, the developers add a map or two into the pool. With the recent Season 12 update, Hackney Yard has made its way into the game.
In this article, we take a look at all you need to know about Hackney Yard in COD Mobile.
Also read: COD Mobile Season 12 Going Dark release date and time
Hackney Yard Map in COD Mobile Season 12
As mentioned earlier, Hackney Yard has arrived in COD Mobile with the Season 12 update. Currently, users can try it out in the ‘Going Dark – TDM.’
According to the patch notes, the renowned map from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for the following game modes:
- Team Death Match
- Search & Destroy
- Domination
- Hardpoint
- Team Death Match – Night
- Attack of the Undead – Night
Moreover, it’ll be added to the ranked mode map pool for the modes: Domination, Hardpoint, and Search & Destroy. Click here to know more about the detailed patch notes of the Season 12 update.
Season 12 update of COD Mobile
Season 12 has commenced in COD Mobile and has brought several new features like Operator Skill, SMG, Perk, and more.
Apart from that, a new Battle Pass also has begun, and users can acquire a wide range of items from it, including the new SMG. The two variants of the pass – Battle Pass and Battle Pass Bundle can be purchased for 220 CP and 520 CP.Published 11 Nov 2020, 16:42 IST