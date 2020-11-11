COD Mobile Season 12 Going Dark release date and time

Since its release, COD Mobile has become one of the most famous titles on the mobile platform. Its popularity can be credited to the developers, who regularly bring in updates and incorporate several features to enhance the overall experience for players.

Season 11 of the game was a great success and has finally concluded. The COD Mobile fans and player base are now hyped for the arrival of Season 12: Going Dark, which is what is discussed in this article.

🌃 Season 12: Going Dark, is here!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Hackney Yard

🌑 Night Mode

👨🏻 Price - Dead of Night

💀 Ghost - Jawbone

💥 AGR 556

& more!



🆕 New season, new weapons, modes and operators available NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/zRHy0MODJ0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 11, 2020

All the details about COD Mobile Season 12: Going Dark

The theme for the season is ‘Going Dark’ and will incorporate several night-mode maps. At the time of writing, Season 12 of COD Mobile is already out, and everyone can update their games and try out all the new features that have arrived in the game.

The Season 12 Battle Pass

Along with it, a new Battle Pass has also made its way in-game. As always, the two paid variants – Battle Pass and Battle Pass Bundle – can be availed of by the players for 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively. It’ll last 37 days.

New Map

Advertisement

🆕 A new, yet familiar MP map, Hackney Yard is coming to #CODMobile in the next season!⁣

⁣

👍🏼 Stay tuned for more Hackney Yard activities later today! pic.twitter.com/sEWm7wwppj — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 9, 2020

A new map, named ‘Hackney Yard’, has also been added to the game. The renowned map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for the following modes:

Team Death Match

Search & Destroy

Domination

Hardpoint

Team Death Match – Night

Attack of the Undead – Night

Moreover, it’ll be added to the ranked map pools for Domination, Hardpoint, and Search & Destroy.

Patch notes

Here are some of the patch notes of the Season 12 update:

New featured game modes

Team Death Match – Night: Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard

Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard Attack of the Undead – Night: Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard

New attachments

Extended OTM magazine for DR-H.

Thermite Reload for Kilo Bolt-Action

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes.

Also read: Five best Legendary weapons in COD Mobile