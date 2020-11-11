COD Mobile Season 12 Going Dark release date and time

Since its release, COD Mobile has become one of the most famous titles on the mobile platform. Its popularity can be credited to the developers, who regularly bring in updates and incorporate several features to enhance the overall experience for players.
Season 11 of the game was a great success and has finally concluded. The COD Mobile fans and player base are now hyped for the arrival of Season 12: Going Dark, which is what is discussed in this article.
All the details about COD Mobile Season 12: Going Dark
The theme for the season is ‘Going Dark’ and will incorporate several night-mode maps. At the time of writing, Season 12 of COD Mobile is already out, and everyone can update their games and try out all the new features that have arrived in the game.
Along with it, a new Battle Pass has also made its way in-game. As always, the two paid variants – Battle Pass and Battle Pass Bundle – can be availed of by the players for 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively. It’ll last 37 days.
New Map
A new map, named ‘Hackney Yard’, has also been added to the game. The renowned map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for the following modes:
- Team Death Match
- Search & Destroy
- Domination
- Hardpoint
- Team Death Match – Night
- Attack of the Undead – Night
Moreover, it’ll be added to the ranked map pools for Domination, Hardpoint, and Search & Destroy.
Patch notes
Here are some of the patch notes of the Season 12 update:
New featured game modes
- Team Death Match – Night: Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard
- Attack of the Undead – Night: Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard
New attachments
- Extended OTM magazine for DR-H.
- Thermite Reload for Kilo Bolt-Action
Players can click here to read the complete patch notes.
Also read: Five best Legendary weapons in COD MobilePublished 11 Nov 2020, 09:42 IST