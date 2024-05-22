Hades 2: How to get and use Cattail

Cattail is an item that you will be able to farm in Hades 2, but first, you need to obtain its seeds. Getting the necessary item to grow this plant is easier said than done, and requires significant progress in the game.

However, acquiring a fair amount of Cattail is essential as you make your way through the various stages of the title. This is because Cattail is used to make some of the best mid-game Incantations, which will help you have a much easier time taking down bosses and reaching new biomes.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will therefore go over how you will be able to get and use Cattail as you make your way through the stages.

How to obtain Cattail Seeds in Hades 2

You will get Cattail seeds in Oceanus (Image via Supergiant Games)

To get Cattail Seeds in Hades 2, first, make your way to the second biome of the game, which is Oceanus. Here, look for Digging Mounds, and interact with them to get Cattail Seeds.

However, to dig the seeds, you need to have Silver Spade active as your harvesting tool. So make sure that you have unlocked the item, and then have it as the active tool in Melinoe’s inventory.

Once you have the Cattail Seeds make your way back to the Crossroads, and look for an empty Soil Plot. Interact with it and plant the Cattail Seeds, it will take about nine encounters to fully grow and you can harvest the plant.

Get Cattail Seeds from digging mounds (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Cattail in Hades 2

Once you have enough Cattai in Hades 2, you will be able to craft the following Incantations:

Purification of Fountain-Waters

1x Nightshade and 1x Cattail.

Fountains replenish an additional +10% HP every time you encounter them during a run.

Surge of Stygian Wells

3x Moly and 3x Cattail.

The Well of Charon is guaranteed to appear in transitional areas between zones/regions. This can be of great help during the mid-game.

Rite of River Fording

4x Driftwood and 2x Cattail.

Repairs the Crossroads Fishing Pier, allowing you to invite a pal to catch some fish; grants +1 Twin Lure.

If you are having trouble surviving longer in Hades 2, you might want to get your hands on some Cattail and unlock the above Incantaions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback