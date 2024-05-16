Hades 2: How to get and use Garlic

Garlic is a resource that you will be able to grow yourself in Hades 2. It’s one of the most important crafting materials in the game, and you will be able to use it to make an Incantation an upgrade a particular Arcana. However, there are many in the community who are having a lot of trouble getting their hands on Garlic Cloves (seeds) in the game. You will find the resource in the City of Ephyra, but it’s not the easiest place to get to.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you can farm and use Garlic in the game.

How to get Garlic in Hades 2

You will get Garlic Cloves in Ephyra (image via Supergiant Games)

As mentioned, you will be able to get Garlic Coves only after you have reached the City of Ephyra. As the city is on the surface, there are two Incantations in particular that you will need to unlock to get to the place:

Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation : This Incantation will remove the ward that is blocking the pathway to the surface. You will not be able to reach the City of Ephyra without this.

: This Incantation will remove the ward that is blocking the pathway to the surface. You will not be able to reach the City of Ephyra without this. Unraveling a Fateful Bond incantation: Melinoe will not be able to survive long on the surface as it will suffocate her. So to help her survive longer you will need to make this Incantation.

When it comes to farming and digging for seeds in Hades 2 you need the following Incantations:

Flourishing Soil Incantation: This will let you unlock soil plots at the Crossroads where you will be able to plant the Garlic Clovers.

This will let you unlock soil plots at the Crossroads where you will be able to plant the Garlic Clovers. Silver Spade: Once you find dig mounts in the City of Ephyra you will need the use of the Silver Spade harvesting tool to dig the spot and gain the Garlic Cloves.

Once you have Garlic Cloves, make your way back to a soil spot, interact with it, and plant it there. The Garlic will take a few encounters to fully grow. Once it has grown, you can interact with it and harvest it.

Plant Garlic Cloves (image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Garlic in Hades 2

You can use Garlic to make the following Incantations in Hades 2:

Rite of Social Solidarity:

Needs: 2x Garlic and 2x Nectar

This Incantation will help repair the Tavern at the Crossroads. You will be able to get drinks with your companions here.

Verdant Soil:

Needs: 1x Garlic and 1x Wheat

This Incantation will help make the last two soil spots in your garden.

Apart from making the above Incantations, you will also be able to upgrade the Moon Arcana with Garlic. The Arcana upgrade will let Melinoe’s Omega cast detonation have additional +50, +70, or +100 (based on your upgrades) power.