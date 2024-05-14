Hades 2: How to get and use Rubbish

Rubbish is another key resource that you can farm in Hades 2. While it may not look like much on the surface, Rubbish is an ingredient for one of the most useful Incantations in the game. However, getting Rubbish is easier than it sounds as you will not be able to harvest it like you usually would for other materials. Fortunately, you don't need any tools to pick it up, and Melinoe can just interact with it to add Rubbish to her inventory.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you can farm as well as use Rubbish as you make your way through the narrative.

How to farm Rubbish in Hades 2

Look for Eris at the crossroads (Image via Supergiant Games)

To farm Rubbish in Hades 2, you need to search for Eris, who is leaving a trail of litter behind her. You will find Eris next to the Fated List of Minor Prophecies. It is important to note that you will only be able to unlock this NPC after a fair bit of progression in the game.

After a few runs, you will make Eris appear in the Crossroads. She will be near a blocked-off gate, so just approach her and pick up Rubbish from the ground. Eris’ appearance in the Crossroads is random. You will find her there after a certain number of runs so make sure to check the location periodically to see if she is there.

After a few more runs, you will be able to get your hands on a fair amount of Rubbish.

How to use Rubbish in Hades 2

Make Incantation with Rubbish (Image via Supergiant Games)

You will be able to use Rubbish to craft the Summoning a Colony of Bats Incantation. This ability will let you activate bats around the city of Ephyra.

It’s a navigational tool that will make it significantly easier to explore the area. The Incantation will need the following ingredients to make:

Rubbish x3: You will need to visit Eris a couple of times

You will need to visit Eris a couple of times Moss x3: You will be able to get your hands on a lot of Moss when visiting the City of Ephyra. You will not need any tools to pick them up.

Summoning a Colony of Bats Incantation is the only thing that you will be able to make with Rubbish at this point. However, there will likely be changes to the game once it is officially released.