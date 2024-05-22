Hades 2: How to get and use Shaderot

Shaderot is another key resource in Hades 2 that you can use to craft some important Incantations. These spells will let you have a much easier time in progression, making this resource a sought-after item in the community. However, farming Shaderot is easier said than done, and the crafting resource can be found at one of the later biomes in the title. You will have to go through a lot of stages and bosses before you reach the area, which is why many in the community are struggling to get their hands on them.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you can get your hands on Shaderot as you progress through the stages.

How to obtain Shaderot in Hades 2

Collect Shaderot from Tartarus. (Image via Supergiant Games)

To get Shaderot in Hades 2, make your way to the Tartarus biome. Then, look for the plant in the area (it can be anywhere on the stage) and interact with it.

Once you interact with it, Melinoe will directly add the plant to her inventory. Much like Molly and Lotus, you won't need any specialized tool to gain Shaderot. Melinoe will be able to harvest it with her bare hands.

To get to Tartarus, first, face off against three biome bosses:

Headmistress Hecate

Scylla and the Sirens

Infernal Cerberus

So every time you want to get Shaderot in the game, you need to make your way to Tartarus. Hence, this item is not something that you will get an abundance of in the early stages of the narrative.

You will need to beat Cerberus to reach Tartarus (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Shaderot in Hades 2

Once you have enough Shaderot, you will be able to craft the following Incantations at the Crossroads:

Summoning of Personal Insights

Effect: Spawns the Record Keeper at the Taverna. You will be able to check statistical details about the weapons and boons that you've used during your entire playthrough.

Required materials: 2x Shaderot and 2x Poppy.

Golden Lifespring

Reveal a hidden fountain in a random chamber in the Tartarus region.

Required materials: 3x Marble and 3x Shaderot.

Golden Lifespring is an incredibly useful Incantation to have to maximize your runs in the game.

