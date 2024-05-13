How to unlock the Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2

The Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2 is an important item that will give you additional tasks to pursue during your many runs through the title. There is one in the original game as well, which is similar to this one. Depending on the tasks you cross off the Fated List of Minor Prophecies, you can earn rewards like Bones, Nectar, Regents, and Ashes.

However, before you start crossing off objectives from it, you must first get the list. We will show you how to do so in this article.

Here's how you can unlock the Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2

Moros will hand over the Fated List of Minor Prophecies to you (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Hamstir)

To get the Fated List, you must first get access to the Fated Intervention Incantation. This can be found near the Cauldron next to Hecate in Hades 2. Do note that you must spend 1x Silver, 2x Ash, and 2x Moly to unlock this incantation.

Once you have the incantation, you can cast it and continue playing the game normally. At first, it might look like the incantation did nothing, but that's not the case. On your next run through the Underworld, you will run into Moros, the Fates' brother. Here, instead of offering direct help from the Fates, Moros will offer you the Fated List of Minor Prophecies.

When you return to the Crossroads, the Fated list will have been delivered to your base. You now have your hands on the Fated List of Minor Prophecies; let's learn how to use it.

How to use the Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2

You can turn Moros into an ally through the Fated list (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Hamstir)

Using the Fated List of Minor Prophecies is fairly simple. The list will give you objectives, which will reward you with several items upon completion. You can even complete the Harbinger of Doom objective from the list to recruit Moros as an ally in Hades 2. Additionally, you can use the "Doomed Beckoning" incantation to summon Moros for a second time.

By following the steps above, you can learn to use the Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2. There are some awesome rewards to be found in the list, so working your way through it is a good way to get your hands on some valuable resources.

