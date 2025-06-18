Hades 2 Spread Fear in The Unseen update patch notes explored

Hades 2 is one of the best roguelike hack-and-slash titles on the market. Despite being in the early-access phase, there is a lot of hype surrounding it. The RPG has received a massive new update called Spread Fear in The Unseen, which introduces a lot of new elements and fixes multiple bugs in the game.
Listed below are the full patch notes for Hades 2 Spread Fear in The Unseen, as released by the developers.
Full patch notes for Hades 2 Spread Fear in The Unseen update
Highlights
- Hidden Aspects: Each of the Nocturnal Arms now has a secret, final form to discover...
- Vow of Rivals: Reveal this in the Oath of the Unseen for all-new challenges from each Guardian
- Revamped Umbral Flames: The Flames of Ygnium now offer a smoother, snappier fighting style
- Godsent Hexes: The Path of Stars now can infuse each Selene Hex with a new Olympian power
- Forge Bonds: Grow closer than ever to a variety of characters in numerous new optional events
- New Wardens: Watch out for powerful new foes in Erebus and the City of Ephyra
- Shinier Artwork: Look for new visual flourishes such as ambient effects on character portraits
- New Music: Listen for new pieces, including a hot new single from a certain band...
General Gameplay
- In standard Encounters, new waves of foes now spawn slightly sooner, reducing downtime
- Your melee strikes are no longer negated by certain obstacles (foes behind them now get hit)
- Many attacks that briefly stunned you now slow you instead, reducing cases of being 'stun-locked'
- You now may exit Locations slightly sooner than before, right after collecting Rewards
- Melinoë's Olympic Slam entrances on Olympus are faster and hit a slightly wider area
- Removed the infrequent second stage of Rod of Fishing sequences; the initial interaction is unchanged
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities
- Sister Blades: increased Omega Special damage
- Umbral Flames: reworked — adjusted properties of Attacks and Specials for improved flow and feel
- Black Coat: increased Attack, Omega Attack, and Omega Special damage
Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms
- Witch's Staff (Anubis): new! Create damage fields, draw foes in, and use Lone Shades to aid you
- Sister Blades (Morrigan): new! Perform the devastating Blood Triad after your other moves
- Umbral Flames (Supay): new! Fire on foes automatically, supercharging shots when necessary
- Moonstone Axe (Nergal): new! Obliterate foes with heavy strikes, and go berserk to restore Life
- Argent Skull (Hel): new! Fire continually without the need for Shells
- Black Coat (Shiva): new! Absorb Omega Special blasts to destroy foes when their Life runs low
- Witch's Staff (Melinoë): reworked — now raises Magick and adds Power to your Specials
- Witch's Staff (Circe): reworked — whenever you use Casts, so does your Animal Familiar; this creates a Psychic Leash between you that damages foes
- Sister Blades (Pan): Omega Special recovery time now scales with the number of blades thrown
- Umbral Flames (Melinoë): reworked — now adds Critical damage chance to Attacks and Specials
- Moonstone Axe (Charon): no longer increases duration of your Casts
- Argent Skull (Persephone): bonus Omega Special duration now charges from Olympian damage; reworked passive benefit now automatically raises Boon Lv.
- Black Coat (Nyx): Nightspawn hits now also activate Olympian effects from the strike you used
Altar of Ashes
- Excellence: now also increases the chance of finding Legendary Boons
- The Unseen: improved Magick restoration
- While in Insights mode, you now can Inspect max-rank Arcana Cards for a closer look
- Adjusted upgrade costs of some Arcana Cards
Oath of the Unseen
- Vow of Rivals: new! Makes each Guardian more challenging in unique ways; the first Rank affects the first Guardian of both the Underworld and Surface routes; prevail against both to reveal the next Rank, and so on
- Reduced Fear required for Surface victories to become Night's Champion according to Schelemeus
- Added contextual feedback when Life restoration effects are being reduced by the Vow of Scars
- The stasis effect from the Stopper Perk from the Vow of Fangs now is easier to anticipate
Boons & Blessings
- Air Quality (Zeus): increased damage minimum
- Poseidon: Slip Curse replaced with Froth, which can make foes take a burst of damage when struck
- Tidal Ring (Poseidon): now hits foes in the binding circle instead of ahead, and inflicts Froth
- Breaker Rush (Poseidon): now deals more damage, and in an area around you
- Fluid Gain (Poseidon): cut from game; replaced with...
- Flood Gain (Poseidon): your Omega Moves briefly restore any Magick used, repeatable after a delay
- Sea Star (Poseidon): increased effect chance
- High Surf (Poseidon): increased damage
- Depth Charge (Poseidon): cut from game; replaced with...
- Ocean Swell (Poseidon): new! Your Omega Moves also launch a damaging wave, but use more Magick
- Slippery Slope (Poseidon): now also makes Froth deal more damage
- Prominence Flare (Apollo): increased damage
- Tranquil Gain (Demeter): Magick restoration effect starts sooner and is faster
- Frosty Veneer (Demeter): now reduces heavy damage above a certain threshold rather than capping it
- Aphrodite: Reduced duration of her Weak Curse
- Life Affirmation (Aphrodite): cut from game (sort of); replaced with...
- Spiritual Affirmation (Aphrodite): new! Gain max Life and Magick, and future increases are worth more
- Shameless Attitude (Aphrodite): reduced bonus damage
- Hephaestus: Vent Curse replaced with Glow, which makes foes take bonus damage
- Volcanic Strike (Hephaestus): increased damage
- Volcanic Flourish (Hephaestus): slightly reduced recharge time
- Uncanny Fortitude (Hephaestus): reduced Life gain
- Mint Condition (Hephaestus): cut from game (sort of); replaced with...
- Security System (Hephaestus): new! At the start of each Encounter, gain a lot of Armor, but only briefly
- Heavy Metal (Hephaestus): reworked — gain Armor and deal more weapon damage based on it
- Hestia: Increased damage rate of her Scorch Curse; fixed Scorch not counting as a damaging effect from Olympians, for interactions with Boons such as Rallying Cry (Ares)
- Flame Flourish (Hestia): increased Scorch damage
- Heat Rush (Hestia): reworked — now leaves a damaging trail, and reduces damage you take from burning
- Burnt Offering (Hestia): cut from game; replaced with...
- Snuffed Candle (Hestia): new! Deal bonus damage to isolated foes; previously Single Elimination (Ares)
- Fire Walk (Hestia): cut from game; replaced with...
- Fire Away (Hestia): new Legendary! Your Casts destroy many foes' ranged shots and inflict Scorch
- Ares: Improved visual clarity of Blood Drops, now called Plasma
- Mortal Gain (Ares): cut from game; replaced with...
- Grisly Gain (Ares): new! Striking foes may spill Plasma, which also restores Magick when collected
- Single Elimination (Ares): cut from game; this effect now is on a new Hestia Boon, Snuffed Candle
- Mean Streak (Hermes): increased duration of stacking damage bonus
- Easy Shot (Artemis): increased damage
- Shadow Pounce (Artemis): now gives Omega Moves a chance to deal Critical damage after you Dash
- Whispered Prayer (Artemis): new! Your Hex may deal Critical damage
- Divine Dash (Athena): reduced Deflect duration to match the original game
- Task Force (Athena): new! Your Godsent Hexes can be used more times per Encounter
- Worry Free (Dionysus): now gives a random amount of bonus Life within a range, rather than a set amount
- Personal Loan (Dionysus): new! Give up all your Gold; after the next Guardian, gain it back, with interest!
- Reckless Abandon (Dionysus): new! Your Attacks deal random damage from a set range of values
- Cinerary Circle (Hades): now spawns fewer, stronger Soul Urns that hit a wider area
- Gigaros Dash (Hades): new! Your Dash damages surrounding foes and briefly makes them take more damage from your Attack and Special
- Unseen Ire (Hades): no longer one of his initial offerings, but is offered after a certain point
- Moonlight Dress (Arachne): reworked — Outfit makes your Hexes charge using less Magick than before; the previous effect is now called Gilded Dress
- Crimson Dress (Arachne): new! Outfit makes you deal more damage after each Encounter
- Gold Gold Gold (Echo): new! After your next purchase from Charon, gain another at no extra charge
- Gift Gift Gift (Echo): new! In the next Region, gain the basic effect of your current Keepsake
- Harm for the Afflicted (Medea): new! Inflicting Curses also deals damage to unafflicted foes
- Word of Greater Girth (Circe): now also raises your max Life
- Hymn to the Eye of Night (Circe): new! Your Hex deals bonus damage
- Turning to a Simple Form (Circe): new! Your Omega Moves have a chance to inflict Morph
- Ingenious Strike (Icarus): reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Attack Boon
- Ingenious Flourish (Icarus): reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Special Boon
- Full Service (Icarus): new! One of your Hammer enchantments is upgraded to Rank II
- Also adjusted power levels of various Duo Boons, including...
- Thermal Dynamics (Zeus x Hestia): increased Scorch damage
- Golden Rule (Hera x Poseidon): increased bonus damage from Gold
- Brave Face (Hera x Hephaestus): reduced damage resistance from Magick
- Incandescent Aura (Hera x Hestia): increased damage
- Natural Selection (Poseidon x Demeter): increased chance of improved Rarity
- Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia): adjusted to work with the new Froth Curse
- Love Handles (Aphrodite x Hephaestus): reduced Heartthrob damage
- Carnal Pleasure (Aphrodite x Ares): now has a chance of creating a Heartthrob instead of guaranteeing one
- Chain Reaction (Hephaestus x Hestia): reduced timing window for the effect
- Removed several cases where Boons affecting your Cast prevented other such Boons from being offered
- Additional adjustments to some Boon bonuses from Rarity and Poms of Power
- Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons
- Various other minor fixes and adjustments
Daedalus Hammer upgrades
- Melting Swipe (Staff): reworked — Your Dash-Strike now deals heavy damage to Armor, instead of destroying a percentage of the total; adjusted Melting upgrades for other weapons accordingly
- Hidden Helix (Flames): reworked — Your Specials create a bonus projectile; formerly Triple Helix
- Enduring Coil (Flames): new! Your Omega Special lasts longer
- Possessed Array (Skull): losing Magick from retrieving Shells no longer charges your Hex
- Added unique enchantments for Hidden Aspects, replacing ones that do not work with them, including:
- Mirrored Ankh (Staff): new! Your Omega Attack creates another damage field ahead of the first
- Soulfilled Ankh (Staff): new! Your Attacks gain Power and hit a larger area
- Scarab Etchings (Staff): new! Your Lone Shades deal bonus damage and may reappear after they hit
- Phantom Etchings (Blades): new! Your Blood Triad combo deals even more damage
- Banshee Brand (Blades): new! Your Blood Triad combo has a chance to strike once more
- Demonic Cell (Flames): new! As long as you Sprint, your Attacks and Specials have bonus Power
- Heaven Splitter (Axe): new! Your Attack hits multiple times, but you can only perform the first slam
- Iron Core (Axe): new! Your Berserk effect lasts longer and restores more Life per foe struck
- Garmr Gaze (Skull): new! Your Attacks shoot farther and deal bonus damage
- Leering Glance (Skull): new! Your Attack shots bounce to one more foe and deal bonus damage on that hit
- Runic Driver (Skull): new! Your Specials fly faster and deal more damage for each foe struck
- Venerated Relic (Skull): new! Your Valkyrie effect lasts longer
- Nirvana Engine (Coat): new! During your Destructive effect, you can destroy foes with more Life
- Elephant Rockets (Coat): new! Your Specials have more Power and fly straight ahead
- Counter Supreme (Coat): new! After blocking with your Omega Attack, become Destructive
- Awakened Rockets (Coat): new! Absorbing blasts from your Omega Special also fires your Special
- Mooncrest Riser (Coat): new! Your Dash-Strike hits a larger area and deals bonus damage
- Adjusted names and descriptions for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades
Hexes & Path of Stars
- Temper of Zeus: new! Godsent upgrade makes your Twilight Curse shot strike foes near it with lightning
- Nurture of Hera: new! Godsent upgrade makes your Night Bloom servant faster and stronger
- Prize of Poseidon: new! Godsent upgrade makes Moon Water also create several restorative items
- Squall of Demeter: new! Godsent upgrade makes all foes take damage during Phase Shift
- Shine of Apollo: new! Godsent upgrade makes Lunar Ray fire a bigger solar-infused beam
- Allure of Aphrodite: new! Godsent upgrade makes you keep spawning Heartthrobs during Dark Side
- Hand of Hephaestus: new! Godsent upgrade makes you deal a damaging blast after using Wolf Howl
- Hearth of Hestia: new! Godsent upgrade makes you rapidly inflict Scorch on all foes during Total Eclipse
- Lance of Ares: new! Godsent upgrade makes you inflict Wounds whenever Sky Fall hits
- Twilight Curse: now deals damage in addition to inflicting Morph
- Bearing (Lunar Ray): reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for the duration of the Hex
- Revulsion (Twilight Curse): cut from game; replaced with...
- Spread (Twilight Curse): new! Your Hex can bounce to more foes
- Infection (Twilight Curse): now inflicts any Curses you can inflict, not just ones currently active
- Finality (Night Bloom): cut from game; replaced with...
- Eruption (Night Bloom): new! Your raised servants deal bonus damage the first time they hit
- Saturation (Moon Water): your Omega Cast that fires automatically now can also deal Critical damage
- Tenacity (Wolf Howl): reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for a brief while
- Eminence (Total Eclipse): reworked — now grants Armor that lasts for the duration of the Hex
Keepsakes
- Knuckle Bones (Odysseus): reduced damage resistance
- After you Forge Bonds with characters, their Keepsake spot now will have additional art and flavor text
- Swapped positions of the Eris and Charon Keepsakes for reasons known only to the chthonic gods...
- Apollo's Keepsake formerly known as Purest Hope now called Harmonic Photon
- Fig Leaf (Dionysus), Discordant Bell (Eris), and Lion Fang (Heracles) no longer activate in the optional sub-rooms of Ephyra
Animal Familiars
- Increased chance of finding corresponding resource type based on which Familiar is with you
- Frinos, Hecuba, and Gale perform their resource-gathering actions faster than before
- Adjusted requirements for recruiting Hecuba and Gale, which now can happen sooner than before
- Adjusted Gale spawn point on Olympus to make her easier to find
Resources & Reagents
- Gemstones: new! Found in certain circumstances and mainly used in exchange for Prestige
- Finding reagents in Chaos no longer reduces the chance of finding other reagents soon after
- Lotus is used with fewer Incantations than before
- Resource formerly known as Plasma now called Flux
Well of Charon
- Faint Flicker: reduced Gold cost and raised the average amount of Psyche gained
Foes & Dangers
- Added a new variation of every Guardian Encounter when the new Vow of Rivals (Oath) is in effect
- Typhon: adjusted various behaviors, including Egg spawns; reduced damage of some moves
- Chronos: adjusted various behaviors, including summoned Tempus allies
- Prometheus: adjusted various behaviors; his landing spot is no longer as predictable after his Flame Strikes
- Headmistress Hecate: her Twilight Curse now can turn you into other types of critters after certain events
- Master-Slicer: Warden added to Erebus
- Lanthorn: Supporting foe added to the Master-Slicer Encounter
- Erymanthian Boar: Warden added to Ephyra
- Wringer: Supporting foe added to the final Vow of Rivals fight in the Underworld
- Eye of Typhon: Warden encounter added to the Summit
- King Vermin: adjusted various behaviors, becoming somewhat stronger than before
- The Verminancer: now spawns Crawlers continually, becoming somewhat stronger than before
- Talos: reduced damage of shield throw attack
- Auto-Forcer: slightly increased damage of swipe attack
- Auto-Watcher: reduced rate of fire
- Satyr Raider: slightly reduced damage
- Satyr Goldpike: reduced damage
- Satyr Sapper: reduced range of ranged attack; slightly reduced damage
- Satyr Supplicant: reworked — now has an all-new look and abilities
- Blasket: reduced rate of fire
- Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters
Level design & environments
- Most Guardian Encounters now have an all-new Location when the Vow of Rivals (Oath) is in effect
- Adjusted cases where Encounters on Olympus could sometimes have long delays between waves
- Adjusted the Rift of Thessaly Region to reduce cases where it could be too long or too short; special Locations now appear more consistently
- Rubble from ruined Pillars in Tartarus no longer stops you but is destroyed instead
- Added several new Locations to the Summit
- Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations
Chaos Trials
- Chaos Above: new! Battle through the Surface route with a fully randomized loadout
- Great Chaos Above: new! All-random Surface route, with random Oath Vows for good measure
- Chaos Below: new! Battle through the Underworld route with a fully randomized loadout
- Great Chaos Below: new! All-random Underworld route, with random Oath Vows for good measure
- Trial of the Maiden: new! Hecate-themed Trial set in Erebus with the Vow of Rivals in effect
- Trial of the Flock: new! Polyphemus-themed Trial set in Ephyra with the Vow of Rivals in effect
- Trial of the Drifter: new! Scylla-themed Trial set in Oceanus with the Vow of Rivals in effect
- Trial of the Fairest: new! Eris-themed Trial set in Thessaly with the Vow of Rivals in effect
- Trial of the Jackal: new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Witch's Staff through Ephyra
- Trial of the Banshee: new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Sister Blades through Oceanus
- Trial of the Daemon: new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Umbral Flames through the Mourning Fields
- Trial of the Marauder: new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Moonstone Axe through Thessaly
- Trial of the Outcast: new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Argent Skull through Erebus
- Trial of the Supreme: new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Black Coat through Olympus
- Adjusted several Trials based on changes to Aspects or other key details
The Crossroads Renewal Project
- Added decorative Arcana Card Backs, for use with your Arcana layouts in the Altar of Ashes
- Adjusted visuals in some parts of the Crossroads, such as the Fishing Pier and the exit to the Tent
- Eris now will vandalize her corner of the Crossroads when she appears
- Adjusted Dora spawn point in the Taverna
- Adjusted Prestige costs of some cosmetic items; more are affordable early on
- It now is easier to navigate around the Soil Plots in the Crossroads
Crossroads Cauldron
- Quickening of Sentimental Value: new! Accelerates the rate at which Keepsakes rank up
- Gathering of Subterranean Riches: new! Grave Thirst grants Gemstones when you vanquish a Guardian
- Revival of a Desecrating Pool: new! Restores the Pool of Purging in Tartarus (if you haven't already)
- Bounties of the Infinite Abyss: new! You may find an extra reward if you have enough active Oath Vows
- Green Hand of Gaia: new! Gain the ability to harvest all grown plants in your garden at once
- Greater Sowing of Gardens: new! Gain the ability to plant multiple seeds of the same type all at once
- Greatest Gift of Gaia: new! Very late-game ability to harvest resources automatically on exiting Locations
- Also look for several other new Incantations related to story progress...
- Adjusted costs and requirements of several Incantations, particularly ones discovered relatively early on
Fated List of Minor Prophecies
- Godsent Favor: Rewards you for choosing various Godsent Hex upgrades
- Soundest of Sleepers: Rewards you for waking Hypnos, though this cannot be done just yet...
- Haunted by the Past: Rewards you for helping Dora with her forgetfulness...
- Familiar Confidant: Rewards you for confiding in Frinos night after night
- Denizens of the Depths: Rewards you for catching a variety of water denizens
- Beyond Familiar: Rewards you for fully upgrading one of your Animal Familiars
- Breadth of Knowledge: Rewards you for unlocking every Arcana Card
- Born to Win: Rewards you for fulfilling a particular request from Primordial Chaos
- Improbable Outcomes: Rewards you for clearing any of the all-random Chaos Trials twice in a row
- Unrivaled Prowess: Rewards you for seeing every Guardian with the Vow of Rivals in effect
- Shadow of Doom: Rewards you for vanquishing each of the different Wardens on the Surface route
- The Jackal's Aspect: Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Staff
- The Crow's Aspect: Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Blades
- The Shadow's Aspect: Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Flames
- The Warrior's Aspect: Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Axe
- The Grave's Aspect: Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Skull
- The Destroyer's Aspect: Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Coat
- The Unseen Sentinel: Rewards you for unlocking all Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms
- Minor changes to requirements and rewards of several other Prophecies
Book of Shadows
- Added new entries for various foes added in this update
- Added more Empath's Intuition (Cauldron) hints about how to grow closer with various characters
- Added more Insight Into Offerings (Cauldron) details, such as which Daedalus Hammer enchantments do not work with others
Menus & UI
- Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update
- Added animations to the Play screen
- Updated artwork and animations for the Options screen and various sub-screens
- Adjusted look of various combat UI elements
- Adjusted look of Objectives UI elements
- Adjusted look of the damage shroud that appears when you get hit and are at low Life
- Added unique artwork for many info banners, such as when entering new Regions
- Past Deeds screen now will display Commendation messages from any future Victory Screens
- Updated layout, artwork, and animations for the Fated List screen
- Updated some animations for the Altar of Ashes screen
- Updated artwork and animations for the Silver Pool screen
- Updated artwork and animations for the Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms screens
- Updated layout, artwork, and animations for the Oath of the Unseen screen
- Updated artwork for the Familiar Bonds screen... for each different Familiar!
- Updated artwork for the Past Deeds screen
- Updated artwork for the Archived Trivia screen
- Updated formatting and animations for the Book of Shadows screen
- Updated artwork and added animations for the Gifts of the Moon screen
- Updated artwork and animations for the Path of Stars screen
- Updated artwork for the Victory Screen for both Underworld and Surface routes
- Updated layout and artwork for the Fair Trade screen when Nemesis has an exchange
- Updated artwork and animations for the Charon's Gold Rewards screen
- Updated artwork for the Well of Charon screen
- Updated artwork for the Pool of Purging screen
- Updated artwork for the Shrine of Hermes screen
- Updated artwork for the Keepsakes screen
- Updated background artwork for the Daedalus Hammer screen
- Updated icons for various types of Death Defiance effects
- Adjusted look of Keepsake Rank stars
- Adjusted look of Tablet of Peace UI elements
- Added a warning if you attempt to exit the Controls menu with any unmapped control inputs
- Various other minor fixes and improvements
Art & visual FX
- Updated artwork and animation for the intro when you first start a new game
- Added this artwork and animation to the narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear
- Added new transition animations when leaving one Location and entering another
- Added ambient animations to many resource and reward items
- Added ambient visual FX to many character portraits
- Added new narrative background art to some regions
- Added visual FX and animations to some narrative background art
- Updated portrait art and added 3D model and animations for Narcissus
- Updated portrait art for Cerberus
- Updated portrait art for the Strange Rock in Tartarus
- Added Hot Springs portrait for Icarus
- Added portrait variation for Nemesis
- Added portrait variation for Moros
- Added portrait variation for Dora
- Added portrait variation for Arachne
- Added portrait variation for Scylla
- Added portrait variation for Prometheus for when he's defeated
- Added minor portrait variations for Melinoë
- Added minor portrait variations for Eris
- Added 3D model and animations for Echo
- Added 3D model and animations for Circe and her Piggies
- Added animations for various characters to go with the new Vow of Rivals battles
- Added alternate Return to Shadow animation for when Melinoë prevails on a given night
- Updated some animations for Prometheus
- Updated some animations for Typhon
- Updated visual FX for when various Olympians appear to offer their Boons
- Updated presentation when using Change of Fate effects to alter offered choices
- Updated Hecate pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her
- Updated Scylla pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her
- Updated presentation when vanquishing the Infernal Beast
- Updated presentation when vanquishing Chronos
- Updated Polyphemus pre-fight animation
- Updated presentation when vanquishing Charybdis
- Updated Eris pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her
- Updated Prometheus pre-fight animation
- Updated Nemesis entrance animation when she drops in
- Updated visual FX when Hades grants his blessings
- Updated visual FX for some Sheep types while facing Polyphemus
- Updated visual FX for Dora while she's hidden
- Updated visual FX for Grave Thirst
- Updated visual FX in the Asphodel? events
- Updated various visual FX to improve visual clarity in combat in some instances
- Updated artwork for Heracles Wall-Scroll cosmetic that may be added in Melinoë's tent
- Updated presentation when removing the Cauldron's lid after Alchemy
- Updated environment art in the Hecate Flashback sequence
- Updated visual FX art in the Hades Flashback sequence
- Updated environment art near Chronos spawn point in the Location between Erebus and Oceanus
- Added visual FX to Hot Springs character portraits
- Added visual FX for Gold Urns found on the Summit
- Added more guests to the never-ending feast of Dionysus on Olympus
- Added color-coordinated emotive icons for the Supportive Shade
- Numerous other minor visual fixes and improvements
Voice & narrative
- Added many new story events for various characters
- Added many new contextual voice lines for Melinoë and other characters
- Several characters now have all of their Gift events (others are still to be added)
- As part of this, Melinoë may now grow closer with certain characters, in a non-Platonic way if so desired
- Icarus now can be persuaded to return to the Crossroads after a certain point
- You now can eventually help Dora recover her lost memories
- You now can make another attempt to rouse Hypnos from his endless slumber, after a certain point...
- Events with pairs of Olympians should be more frequent when offered Duo Boons
- Artemis will show up singing in the Crossroads slightly less often
- Selene now will sometimes comment when you decide to use her Aspect of the Black Coat
- Added still more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear
- Adjusted various early-game narrative events
- Adjusted priorities and requirements for various voice lines and narrative events
- Numerous other minor changes and improvements
Music & SFX
- Added new songs from , one for the Region and one for the show
- Added music theme for Narcissus
- Added alternate Vow of Rivals theme for Chronos
- Added alternate Vow of Rivals theme for Typhon
- Added unlockable versions of each of these to the Music Maker
- Added sound effects for each of the Hidden Aspects; updated sound effects for several others
- Added sound effects for newly added foes and Encounters
- Added more ambient sound effects to various Locations, including on the World Map between Regions
- Updated sound effects for the intro when you first start a new game
- Updated sound effects for successfully clearing Chaos Trials and returning to the Crossroads
- Updated sound effects for various menu screens
- Updated sound effects for some foes and Encounters
- Updated sound effects for restoring Magick
- Other minor changes and improvements
Settings
- Auto-Fire: now lets you select either a press-and-hold Auto-Fire modifier or a one-press toggle
Miscellaneous
- Updated Development Roadmap to reflect our progress and what to expect in our v1.0 launch
- Melinoë now reappears in the Crossroads faster than before after her Return to Shadow sequence
- Improved priorities for the various Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen
- Shade Suitors near Narcissus are more emotive in some cases
- Melinoë will more accurately identify where she first met the new disciples of Schelemeus
- Melinoë's character portrait will appear larger or smaller when she has Circe's Word of Greater Girth or Word of Smaller Stature, respectively
- Improved placements where your Animal Familiar appears in various Locations
- Animal Familiars now will greet Melinoë when they first appear in the Training Grounds
- The slowing effects from Statues of Demeter on Olympus no longer impede Heracles
- It now is easier to tell when you reveal a reward from one of the Arachne cocoons
- Added a hint on how to exit the Crossroads for new players who don't find it right away
- Adjusted how often the phases of the Moon change in the Training Grounds vista and elsewhere
- Adjusted costs of upgrading Gathering Tools in the Silver Pool
- Save Slots in the Play Menu now show your Prestige rather than Grasp, once you advance far enough
- The Gameplay Timer pauses automatically in a few more instances, such as the Ephyra vista scene
- Updated Credits with several additional contributors
- Updates and fixes to translations in all languages
- Various optimizations for improved performance on some system configurations
Bug fixes
- Fixed issues preventing Gorgon Amulet (Athena) from activating on Mount Olympus
- Fixed cases where Hermes Boons would not start appearing when expected on newer save files
- Fixed various interactions between Winner's Circle (Hermes) and other Cast Boons
- Fixed Slow Cooker (Hestia) adding Power to more than Attacks and Specials, contrary to the description
- Fixed Acceptance of Another Fate not re-randomizing the effects of certain Keepsakes
- Fixed Trusty Shield (Hephaestus) removing Armor if it later gained Rarity
- Fixed cases where both Artemis and Athena could appear in the same Encounter (they work alone)
- Fixed Engraved Pin (Moros) sometimes not deactivating the effect of Strength (Arcana) as expected
- Fixed Raki leaving all the work to you in Oceanus exit-unsealing Encounters
- Fixed the Chronos entry in the Book of Shadows not always appearing as expected
- Fixed cases of Odysseus incorrectly identifying recently harvested Plants
- Fixed visual issue where the Snow Queen (Demeter) shield did not move with Melinoë in some cases
- Many other minor fixes
