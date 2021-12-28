Halo Infinite battle pass guide: When do weekly missions reset?

Halo Infinite’s season 1 multiplayer battle pass has drawn in a lot of criticism from fans new and old to the franchise.

However, 343 Industries is quite aware of the cosmetics and microtransactions issues that have been persisting in the shooter. In a recent live stream, the developers addressed community concerns regarding this and promised that they would be looking to implement a fix in future updates.

Fortunately, the battle pass rewards, as well as the progression system, have improved significantly over time, and the current Winter Contingency event is something that fans are looking forward to completing.

But to earn the XP for battle pass progression Halo Infinite players are required to complete the weekly challenges that the multiplayer title throws at them. The weekly missions reset every 7 days, on Tuesday at 12 PM EST, while the daily missions reset every day at 12 PM EST as well, at the time of writing this article

Which challenges get reset every week in Halo Infinite?

Halo @Halo Thank you Spartans, for being here with us through 20 years of Halo.



We hope your holidays are safe, fun, and filled with adventure! We'll see you in 2022 ☃️ Thank you Spartans, for being here with us through 20 years of Halo.We hope your holidays are safe, fun, and filled with adventure! We'll see you in 2022 ☃️ https://t.co/IHz5n0pUfG

As mentioned, Halo Infinite’s weekly challenges do reset every Tuesday, however, it might not be a permanent feature moving forward. 343 Industries is constantly taking in player feedback and tweaking things to the battle pass progression and missions as they go along.

But for now, when it comes to the base gameplay elements, the weekly reset will include resetting challenges as well as all the progress on challenges and the final rewards during events.

This provides room for Halo Infinite to merge their battle pass progression with the progression of their other events. For example, the Fracture: Tenrai weeks are weaved in effortlessly by 343 Industries into the base progression system, making it a bit more dynamic and changing how Halo Infinite players go about the challenges and progress through the points.

Halo @Halo



Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite ’s MP seasons - and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come.Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite’s MP seasons - and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come.Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) https://t.co/chiQiQR2pt

Weekly missions in Halo Infinite reset every Tuesday on the following regional timings:

12 PM EST (East Coast)

9 AM PST (West Coast)

5 PM GMT (UK)

6 PM CEST (Europe)

Additionally, the next week, which is week 2 of the Fracture: Tenrai event is expected to go live on January 4, 2022.

