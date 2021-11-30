Halo Infinite challenge update: Changes to Battle Pass progression fixes players' complaints

Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship franchise. The title is building upon its legacy to deliver a solid experience. Developed by 343 Industries, the game’s free-to-play multiplayer was surprisingly launched on November 15 during Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary.
The game has already garnered a massive fan following and has even been dubbed the best first-person shooter of the year. The title is pretty hefty, especially with the release of Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard in the same year. So far the only complaint players have is regarding the Battle Pass progression.
However, 343 has listened to the community and has brought in significant changes within a couple of weeks from the beta launch.
Halo Infinite players will earn more XP for the first 6 matches of the day
Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer is building a pro-consumer live-service model with its never-expiring Battle Pass system. With the unexpected launch of the multiplayer component, Season 1 of the game, “Heroes of the Reach” was also kicked off.
While the much-anticipated title has been living up to its hype, the only gripe players have found with Halo Infinite is with the Battle Pass progression.
Instead of earning XP points based on their in-game performance, players had to rely on a challenge-based system. Players were unhappy with this progression system in Halo Infinite, because even if they played well in a match, it had no effect until they completed the challenges.
The developers at 343 listened to the players' complaints and immediately issued a never-expiring daily challenge that grants players 50 XP for every match played. Additionally, developers are set to bring even more changes to the progression system, which will certainly help address the dissatisfaction players have been having so far.
Halo Community Manager John Junyszek addresses players' concerns, lists details of changes made to progression system
In recent tweets, John Junyszek spoke about the steps taken to address the Battle Pass progression issues and said:
Players will now get extra XP for the first 6 matches, which are as follows:
- 1st Game = 300XP
- 2nd Game = 200XP
- 3rd Game = 200XP
- 4th Game = 100XP
- 5th Game = 100XP
- 6th Game = 100XP
- 7th+ Game = 50XP
This welcoming change once again proves how much the 343 Industries developers listen to the community, which is a massive step towards ensuring Halo Infinite’s future as one of the best games out there.