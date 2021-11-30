Halo Infinite challenge update: Changes to Battle Pass progression fixes players' complaints

Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship franchise. The title is building upon its legacy to deliver a solid experience. Developed by 343 Industries, the game’s free-to-play multiplayer was surprisingly launched on November 15 during Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary.

The game has already garnered a massive fan following and has even been dubbed the best first-person shooter of the year. The title is pretty hefty, especially with the release of Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard in the same year. So far the only complaint players have is regarding the Battle Pass progression.

However, 343 has listened to the community and has brought in significant changes within a couple of weeks from the beta launch.

Halo Infinite players will earn more XP for the first 6 matches of the day

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer is building a pro-consumer live-service model with its never-expiring Battle Pass system. With the unexpected launch of the multiplayer component, Season 1 of the game, “Heroes of the Reach” was also kicked off.

While the much-anticipated title has been living up to its hype, the only gripe players have found with Halo Infinite is with the Battle Pass progression.

Instead of earning XP points based on their in-game performance, players had to rely on a challenge-based system. Players were unhappy with this progression system in Halo Infinite, because even if they played well in a match, it had no effect until they completed the challenges.

The developers at 343 listened to the players' complaints and immediately issued a never-expiring daily challenge that grants players 50 XP for every match played. Additionally, developers are set to bring even more changes to the progression system, which will certainly help address the dissatisfaction players have been having so far.

Halo Community Manager John Junyszek addresses players' concerns, lists details of changes made to progression system

In recent tweets, John Junyszek spoke about the steps taken to address the Battle Pass progression issues and said:

John Junyszek @Unyshek When we made our initial change to progression, which added Daily "Play 1 Game" Challenges, updated Weekly Challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP Boosts, we promised that we'd monitor the data and make additional changes if needed. Now, it's time to follow up on that. When we made our initial change to progression, which added Daily "Play 1 Game" Challenges, updated Weekly Challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP Boosts, we promised that we'd monitor the data and make additional changes if needed. Now, it's time to follow up on that.

John Junyszek @Unyshek After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like. To address this, we will be increasing the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day. An outline of this update can be found below: After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like. To address this, we will be increasing the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day. An outline of this update can be found below:

John Junyszek @Unyshek 1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP



We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day. 1st Game = 300XP2nd Game = 200XP3rd Game = 200XP4th Game = 100XP5th Game = 100XP6th Game = 100XP7th+ Game = 50XPWe believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day.

John Junyszek @Unyshek We know many of you want even larger changes and we're committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we'll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback! 👊 We know many of you want even larger changes and we're committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we'll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback! 👊

Players will now get extra XP for the first 6 matches, which are as follows:

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP

This welcoming change once again proves how much the 343 Industries developers listen to the community, which is a massive step towards ensuring Halo Infinite’s future as one of the best games out there.

