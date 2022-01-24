“Nice to know they don’t care”: Halo Infinite community is unhappy as developers can't replace XP boosts wasted by server outage

A large portion of the Halo Infinite playerbase is unhappy with the fact that they will not be reimbursed for the XP boosts that they lost when activating it right before a server outage.

Halo Support @HaloSupport We are currently investigating reports of matchmaking errors in #HaloInfinite . When we have an update, we will share it here. We are currently investigating reports of matchmaking errors in #HaloInfinite. When we have an update, we will share it here.

A couple of days ago, the shooter’s servers were taken down for just over an hour. While that itself is not a big issue, players losing their activated XP boosts, and not getting them replaced is what’s getting the community riled up.

In a recent Reddit post, a Halo Infinite player who goes by the handle of murder_inc1776 pointed out with a screenshot of a support docket that 343 Industries will not be able to replace XP boots in any way.

The support message read,

“We appreciate your patience on this issue. While we do not have the ability to give or replace the XP boosts you’ve lost during the server outage, we want to inform you that access to Halo Infinite servers is now restored. If you are still having trouble getting into matches, please restart the game and try again.”

343 Industries can’t replace activated XP boots, Halo Infinite fans aren’t happy

Halo Support @HaloSupport

support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… #HaloInfinite hotfix is now live with updates to Oddball and minor matchmaking improvements for BTB. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install (1GB or less). More info in the January 19 update section of our release notes. A #HaloInfinite hotfix is now live with updates to Oddball and minor matchmaking improvements for BTB. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install (1GB or less). More info in the January 19 update section of our release notes.support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/bmYhv78idr

The playerbase for online multiplayers is usually quite toxic when it comes to social media forums, and Halo Infinite fans are not exempt from this fact.

Ever since the launch of the game, fans have been quite brutal with their criticisms of the developers. Although 343 Industries is taking community feedback into account to improve their game, many feel that it’s still not enough.

When it comes to the problem of the wasted XP boost getting replaced, the community is a bit divided on both sides of the argument. While one faction felt that 343 Industries not replacing what’s lost is a sign of them not caring, others feel that XP boosts are not big enough of a deal to replace, as they only boot progression towards minor cosmetics.

However, from the amount of upvotes and comments in the thread, it’s safe to assume that there are more players frustrated with this problem than those who are overlooking it.

Not getting a replacement for the lost XP boost is just one of the issues that Halo Infinite players are having with the whole Battle Pass progression. They want 343 Industries to bring a complete overhaul to the entire system in Season 2, which is expected to go live in the first week of May 2022.

