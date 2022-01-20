What’s the ongoing issue with Halo Infinite Big Team Battle?

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle is a true staple of the franchise, but it has not worked properly in about a month. A recent hotfix was supposed to fix the 12 vs. 12 battle, but that was not the case. It’s a mode Halo fans worldwide love, but being locked into endless queues is frustrating.

Halo’s Community Director, Brian Jarrard, admitted yesterday that the hotfix did not do nearly enough to fix the ongoing problem, but the team is working on it.

Well, damn... today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected. There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues.

Some minor improvements were made, but the matchmaking and connectivity issues persist in Halo Infinite. In addition to the problem not being solved, other users state new problems have popped up, such as lag and connection issues.

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle hotfix didn’t do very much

Overall, Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle hasn’t looked very good since December. 343 Industries is aware of the problem but does not seem to have a handle on how to fix it yet. The hotfix was announced on January 18, and now that it has dropped, players have found that, ultimately, nothing has changed.

According to Jarrard, there were minor improvements, but that’s about it. What is going wrong with the mode? Halo Infinite gamers see matches that simply do not start, or most of them will get dropped out of a game before it even starts.

Others get locked in near-endless queues, with no matches in sight. The mode is a lot of fun, but the constant connection issues make it nearly impossible to play. Connection and desync issues are plaguing it, causing hurt feelings.

Some users see various distinct problems. One pointed to two matches where they couldn’t connect, then they got stuck in a loading screen, and after that, the game loaded, but the player couldn’t see.

Jimmy Hungerford @HungerfordJimmy @HaloSupport Still can’t connect to BTB. I’ve tried four times. Each game has an separate issue. First game is say can’t connect. Second game the same. Third game stuck in load screen forever. Fourth game I actually joined a game but I heard menu music the whole game and I couldn’t see @HaloSupport Still can’t connect to BTB. I’ve tried four times. Each game has an separate issue. First game is say can’t connect. Second game the same. Third game stuck in load screen forever. Fourth game I actually joined a game but I heard menu music the whole game and I couldn’t see

This leads to wasted challenges or challenges that gamers cannot complete. Big Team Battle challenges more often than not have to be re-rolled or ignored if users cannot re-roll. The game mode works, but they cannot seem to connect to it long enough to appreciate it for whatever reason.

Fan response to the hotfix is not a good one

There are few players who seem to connect at all, and the vast majority have a few complaints. When they connect, more often than not, they just get hit by a black screen.

santana ❄🌵🔴 @sup_its_santana



The one time I managed to connect, it blackscreened for 3 minutes and then brought me to the post match lobby. @HaloSupport Still unable to find connect to match unfortunately, despite updating and restarting the game multiple times.The one time I managed to connect, it blackscreened for 3 minutes and then brought me to the post match lobby. @HaloSupport Still unable to find connect to match unfortunately, despite updating and restarting the game multiple times. The one time I managed to connect, it blackscreened for 3 minutes and then brought me to the post match lobby.

Some gamers are frustrated but are also just curious as to what the actual problem is. They hope for transparency down the line.

Owen Writes @Oman_276 @HaloSupport At this point I really, really want to know what could possibly be the issue that is takes upwards of a month to fix lmao. I hope when they eventually track down the issue we get a blog post or something about what happened, I'm genuinely curious @HaloSupport At this point I really, really want to know what could possibly be the issue that is takes upwards of a month to fix lmao. I hope when they eventually track down the issue we get a blog post or something about what happened, I'm genuinely curious

Real_Halo_MC @Call_Me_Real @Oman_276 @HaloSupport Same, would probably make for an interesting read, especially since as far as I can remember the BTB issue just *started* without an update or anything @Oman_276 @HaloSupport Same, would probably make for an interesting read, especially since as far as I can remember the BTB issue just *started* without an update or anything

A few other players talk about the frustration this brings, with the constant need to spend Challenge Swaps on Halo Infinite because of the Big Team Battle problems.

❄️⛄️Tyler Walter⛄️❄️ @TSwizzl36132625 @HaloSupport Been burning through challenge swaps like crazy because of matchmaking issues hopeuflly this helps a lot in reducing that. At least my internet isn’t the issue anymore I’ve got 400Mbps now @HaloSupport Been burning through challenge swaps like crazy because of matchmaking issues hopeuflly this helps a lot in reducing that. At least my internet isn’t the issue anymore I’ve got 400Mbps now 😅

Derek Lynch @Riseaboveit24 @TSwizzl36132625 @HaloSupport That makes two of us. Had a 0/10 on FFA kills. 3 matches later... 3/10. *SWAP*. Think FFA in Halo is one of the most frustrating game modes I've ever played in an FPS lol 15 assists in ONE GAME. FUUUUUCK THAAAAAT. @TSwizzl36132625 @HaloSupport That makes two of us. Had a 0/10 on FFA kills. 3 matches later... 3/10. *SWAP*. Think FFA in Halo is one of the most frustrating game modes I've ever played in an FPS lol 15 assists in ONE GAME. FUUUUUCK THAAAAAT.

Others are just going to play something else.

A few users are reporting even worse problems, reasoning they can’t connect because the game claims the user doesn’t own it.

Sleepy @SleepyCT @HaloSupport Since I updated I cant launch the game, keeps saying I dont own this game or I need to be online to play this game or the person who bought this needs to be signed in. @HaloSupport Since I updated I cant launch the game, keeps saying I dont own this game or I need to be online to play this game or the person who bought this needs to be signed in.

The Big Team Battle problems seem never to end, and people are frustrated that a 1 GB hotfix did nothing and, at worst, created additional problems. 343 Industries rewarded all players with five Double XP Boosts and five Challenge Swaps as an apology for the ongoing issues. These need to be claimed by logging in before February 16.

The major problem appears to be the connection issues the Halo Infinite mode is seeing. The developer seems to be on the case, but no proper answers have been given yet.

