What’s the ongoing issue with Halo Infinite Big Team Battle?

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle is a true staple of the franchise, but it has not worked properly in about a month. A recent hotfix was supposed to fix the 12 vs. 12 battle, but that was not the case. It’s a mode Halo fans worldwide love, but being locked into endless queues is frustrating.
Halo’s Community Director, Brian Jarrard, admitted yesterday that the hotfix did not do nearly enough to fix the ongoing problem, but the team is working on it.
Some minor improvements were made, but the matchmaking and connectivity issues persist in Halo Infinite. In addition to the problem not being solved, other users state new problems have popped up, such as lag and connection issues.
Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle hotfix didn’t do very much
Overall, Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle hasn’t looked very good since December. 343 Industries is aware of the problem but does not seem to have a handle on how to fix it yet. The hotfix was announced on January 18, and now that it has dropped, players have found that, ultimately, nothing has changed.
According to Jarrard, there were minor improvements, but that’s about it. What is going wrong with the mode? Halo Infinite gamers see matches that simply do not start, or most of them will get dropped out of a game before it even starts.
Others get locked in near-endless queues, with no matches in sight. The mode is a lot of fun, but the constant connection issues make it nearly impossible to play. Connection and desync issues are plaguing it, causing hurt feelings.
Some users see various distinct problems. One pointed to two matches where they couldn’t connect, then they got stuck in a loading screen, and after that, the game loaded, but the player couldn’t see.
This leads to wasted challenges or challenges that gamers cannot complete. Big Team Battle challenges more often than not have to be re-rolled or ignored if users cannot re-roll. The game mode works, but they cannot seem to connect to it long enough to appreciate it for whatever reason.
Fan response to the hotfix is not a good one
There are few players who seem to connect at all, and the vast majority have a few complaints. When they connect, more often than not, they just get hit by a black screen.
Some gamers are frustrated but are also just curious as to what the actual problem is. They hope for transparency down the line.
A few other players talk about the frustration this brings, with the constant need to spend Challenge Swaps on Halo Infinite because of the Big Team Battle problems.
Others are just going to play something else.
A few users are reporting even worse problems, reasoning they can’t connect because the game claims the user doesn’t own it.
The Big Team Battle problems seem never to end, and people are frustrated that a 1 GB hotfix did nothing and, at worst, created additional problems. 343 Industries rewarded all players with five Double XP Boosts and five Challenge Swaps as an apology for the ongoing issues. These need to be claimed by logging in before February 16.
The major problem appears to be the connection issues the Halo Infinite mode is seeing. The developer seems to be on the case, but no proper answers have been given yet.