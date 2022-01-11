BTB fixes are finally on the way for Halo Infinite as 343 Industries responds to community feedback

Halo Infinite has had several issues since its release in 2021, which has taken some sheen off the game. It may have ticked a lot of boxes, but both single and multiplayer have had several issues, ranging from bugs to management decisions.

The multiplayer section has seen many players because it's completely free-to-play. All playlists are available to all users, with the campaign needing to be bought separately if they want to.

In lots of senses, the multiplayer playlists are a lot of fun, but they have their caveats.

The biggest problem to ruin gamers' experience has been the broken nature of the game's Big Team Battle (BTB) mode. There have been many problems with this mode that have created fury among fans recently.

However, the turn of the year and end of the festive season is finally looking bright as fixes and patches may already be on their way.

Halo Infinite Community Director hints at upcoming changes, possible fix for BTB issues

BTB is arguably the most popular mode for multiplayer since it allows 12v12 matches. This leads to large fireteams taking on each other, and the mode allows for faster level-up progression.

Hence, to have such a game mode broken didn't appease fans, especially in light of several issues, including monotonous playlists.

Brian Jarrard @ske7ch Hey @Halo fam, happy new year! The studio is ramping back up this week and I wanted to share a status update on #HaloInfinite BTB: a fix is in testing and readying to go into cert and then into a patch/hot fix. ETA as soon as we have it. More info here: forums.halowaypoint.com/t/halo-infinit… Hey @Halo fam, happy new year! The studio is ramping back up this week and I wanted to share a status update on #HaloInfinite BTB: a fix is in testing and readying to go into cert and then into a patch/hot fix. ETA as soon as we have it. More info here: forums.halowaypoint.com/t/halo-infinit…

However, earlier on January 11, Community Director Brian Jarrard informed about upcoming patches for Halo Infinite. They will be geared towards solving the problems that exist within the game.

Based on the full patch notes, Jarrard has informed fans about the company's awareness of the issues:

“In the meantime, we want to first and foremost provide a situation update on the state of BTB in Halo Infinite. As you know, we’ve been dealing with some frustrating issues with BTB nearly since launch, and despite a few attempts at solving and mitigating before the holiday break, we were not able to get this fixed. While BTB has remained playable, there are matchmaking issues that increase with more players, and larger fireteams have a low chance of successfully joining into a game together.”

This apparently includes a fix that is being tested now, and if it turns out to be successful, the problem with BTB mode will likely be getting fixed.

“Next steps are to continue testing and then move into the certification process as we prepare to release a hotfix/patch for this issue. It’s a little too soon to give an ETA yet, but please know our goal is to release this as soon as possible while ensuring it doesn’t have any other unintended impact on the retail product. It won’t be this week, but we hope it’s not too much further out, and we’ll share an update as soon as we have a line of sight on a release date (once we clear ‘cert’, we are then ready to ship).”

No official dates have been informed regarding a possible ETA for the fix. However, it's expected that unless the fix testing is unsuccessful, it will take no longer than February for 343 Industries to introduce the patch.

Additionally, cheating, another major problem of Halo Infinite, is also being looked into.

What has been the significant issue with Halo Infinite's BTB?

The biggest issue with the BTB mode has been matchmaking, as several reports have stated a high number of failures to start games. 343 Industries even acknowledged the problem in the middle of December last year.

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2) The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2)

There have been specific methods to bypass the problem, including playing solo queue rather than in pre-made fireteams. However, those were just workarounds, and the BTB mode was in dire need of repairs.

Also Read Article Continues below

It finally seems like the mode will be permanently fixed, although quicker and earlier action would have been preferable for Halo Infinite players.

Edited by Ravi Iyer