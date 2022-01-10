Halo Infinite fans want 343 Industries to bring in reticle and full HUD customization options in future updates

When it comes to competitive FPS titles, crosshair customizations play a key role in allowing players to be more comfortable with the game as they improve, and Halo Infinite is no stranger to this fact.

Hence, fans were quite disappointed to find that 343 Industries did not include a complete HUD or even a reticle customization option when the multiplayer component officially launched in November last year.

Even now there have been no developments on that front, prompting many Halo Infinite fans take the issue to social media. Fans on Reddit have been campaigning to get the developer's attention to these issues in hopes of a resolution.

Halo Infinite needs complete HUD customization options

In the above Reddit post, the player aptly points out how important it is for 343 Industries’ latest shooter to have a Reticle customization feature. In the provided pictures, the Redittor shows how difficult it can be to spot the crosshairs in certain environments, and can make players lose track of where they are aiming.

By allowing Spartans to change crosshair color, outline thickness, and reticle opacity, which other modern shooters like Valorant and CS: GO do, it can help many feel more comfortable with the game. This also prevents them from missing out on kills just because they weren’t able to see where they were aiming at.

With the the amount of upvotes that the Reddit post received, it's evident that HUD and Reticle customization options are some of the things that fans want in the shooter as soon as possible.

343 Industries have proclaimed in a live stream that they will be paying a great deal of attention to community feedback when bringing in changes to their shooter.

Since players can already make a lot of customizations to their Spartan Armor, many feel that HUD customization features are something that's not too far off. The developers might possibly look to bring in these features before Halo Infinite Season 1 ends in April.

Edited by Danyal Arabi