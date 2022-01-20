How to unlock all Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown rewards fast

Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event has begun and players have a few weeks to get everything taken care of. Spartans have some glorious rewards waiting and for free. The catch is that players have to unlock them, and that can occasionally take some time.

Thankfully, for players who want to put in a little work, Halo Infinite will allow those people to unlock all ten rewards in one day. It will take some doing, and having a dedicated fireteam will be even better.

These are the Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown challenges

Players are going to have to do this in Attrition mode in Halo Infinite. Attrition is a more challenging version of Slayer, and there are limited respawns. Teamwork is incredibly important here, but victory isn’t required in any of these challenges.

All ten of the required challenges are available now in Halo Infinite, so a player who wants to really grind it out can get all the rewards in one day. There is no telling when or if this challenge will ever return, so it’s imperative for Spartans who are after these rewards to get started in the Cyber Showdown event.

Here are the challenges players need to tackle for the rewards

Kill an Enemy Spartan from behing with a Melee Attack

Get 10 Assists on Attrition

Kill 15 Enemy Spartans with Assault Rifle in Attrition

Kill 7 Enemy Spartans in Attrition

Kill 3 Enemy Spartans with a Melee Attack in Attrition

Complete 3 Attrition Matches

Revive 1 downed teammate in Attrition

Kill 3 Enemy Spartans from behind with a Melee Attack in Attrition

Kill 10 Enemy Spartans with a Melee Attack in Attrition

Kill 30 Enemy Spartans wit the Assault Rifle in Attrition

Completing these rewards will unlock all of the rewards in a single day. Thankfully, none of them are “win 1 match”, players will simply have to complete three matches, win or lose. Many of these are “kill X enemy Spartans with”, and paying attention and working together can net these easily enough.

Since there is no limit on the number of challenges a player can complete in one day, it’s much better than the first phase of Fracture: Tenrai. The event ends on February 1, 2022, so time is of the essence.

