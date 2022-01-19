All Challenges and Rewards in Halo Infinite’s new Cyber Showdown event

The much-anticipated Cyber Showdown is finally live in Halo Infinite, and players are having a great time with everything that the event has to offer.

One of the biggest highlights of the new event are the neon-tinted cosmetic sets that have hit the store, and the challenge rewards. There is also a new game mode in town, called Attrition. Further, for a limited amount of time, players will get to play a variation of the Slayer PVP mode, which emphasizes more on teamwork and squad coordination.

Halo @Halo Tomorrow, prepare to battle for the user. Cyber Showdown officially kicks off in #HaloInfinite on Tuesday, January 18! Tomorrow, prepare to battle for the user. Cyber Showdown officially kicks off in #HaloInfinite on Tuesday, January 18! 👾 https://t.co/WVTU8VPxO2

The new event comes with its own weekly challenges and rewards, and some of these challenges are directly tied to Attrition itself. Players will need to play the mode, complete challenges, and earn XP in order to unlock rewards that are exclusive to the event.

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event: Attrition mode, Challenges, and Rewards

🕹️ The game has changed.Beat some bytes and join us for the latest free event in #HaloInfinite , Cyber Showdown, officially live now until Tuesday, February 1!🕹️ aka.ms/HaloCyberShowd… The game has changed. Beat some bytes and join us for the latest free event in #HaloInfinite, Cyber Showdown, officially live now until Tuesday, February 1!🕹️ aka.ms/HaloCyberShowd… https://t.co/RBWBQrgLXK

There will be 10 event-specific challenges in Cyber Showdown, and to complete them, players will need to spend a bit of time in Attrition, as the missions are tied up to the new game mode.

Attrition is a lot like the Tenrai event’s Fiesta Slayer. However, instead of players respawning with a random weapon after every death, they will have shared lives. Spartans will be divided into two teams of four, with each squad sharing 8 lives, the depletion of which will lead them to lose the round.

Attrition will be a best-of-three mode, and players will need to revive their teammates by channeling into the “glory orb” that spawns where they fall. Hence, the mode will require a great deal of teamwork and coordination amongst Spartans.

Here is a list of all the weekly challenges that the new Halo Infinite game mode comes with:

Revive downed teammates in Attrition (1) - 300 XP

Kill enemy Spartans in Attrition (7) - 300 XP

Get assists in Attrition (20) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol in Attrition (5) - 300 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Assault Rifle in Attrition (5) - 300 XP

Complete Attrition matches (3) - 400 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with a melee attack in Attrition (3) - 400 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Assault Rifle in Attrition (15) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans in Attrition (25) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol in Attrition (20) 400 XP

Completing the challenges will unlock Cyber Showdown exclusive rewards, which span from new Spartan helmet customizations to backdrops and armor effects.

Here is a list of all the unlockable cosmetics in the event:

Expecting Trouble stance

Electric Bubblegum weapon coating (MA40 Assault Rifle)

Cross Glitch backdrop

Brute Rock backdrop

Neon Screen armor effect

Electric Bubblegum armor coating

Kukri charm

Blackpool visor

Hunter Blood AI color

Neon Hawk armor effect

Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event ends on January 31, 2022, so players have less than two weeks to unlock all the rewards it has to offer.

