Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown: Start date, time for all regions, rewards, and more

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown, Halo Infinite’s next upcoming event, will be taking a neon-filled cyberpunk approach and promises to introduce some truly amazing cosmetic content to the game.

Xbox’s flagship first-person arcade shooter Halo Infinite has definitely taken the world by storm, quickly garnering itself a large and active player base. It brilliantly blends in smooth gameplay with physics-based actions, which, along with the free-to-play monetization, makes Halo Infinite one of the best multiplayer games to play currently.

After the success of the “Fracture Tenrai” event, which brought the Yoroi Samurai armor core in Halo Infinite, and the holiday-themed “Winter Contingency” events, 343 Industries and Xbox have announced the next event, “Cyber Showdown”, and it seems like that is going to be equally epic.

Start date, rewards, and more of Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown

Halo Infinite is currently one of the most played games in the world. Along with the free-to-play multiplayer, the title boasts an amazing battle pass system, where the battle pass never expires, and players can grind it to get the cosmetic content whenever they wish. However, this is not the same case for event-specific battle passes as they expire at the end of the event.

The Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown is set to kick off on January 18, 2022. While both 343 and Xbox have not officially announced any timings, based upon the previous starting times of both Fracture Tenrai and Winter Contingency, Cyber Showdown is most likely to kick off at 1.00 pm EST. For different time zones, this means:

10.00 am PST

1.00 pm EST

6.00 pm GMT

7.00 pm CET

11.30 pm IST

3.00 am JST (January 19)

The battle pass rewards list of Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown have also possibly leaked, and it is as follows:

Rank 1 - New Stance

Rank 2 - Pink Weapon Coating

Rank 3 - New Name Plate Backdrop

Rank 4 - Rocking Brute Emblem

Rank 5 - Holographic Visor

Rank 6 - Pink Armor Coating

Rank 7 - Knife Weapon trinket

Rank 8 - New Armor Visor

Rank 9 - New AI Color

Rank 10 - Holographic Mohawk

It’s certainly great to see that the battle pass consists of cosmetic items only and does not include challenge swaps as the previous event passes. The Halo Infinite Multiplayer is available for free on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Xbox application.

