Halo Infinite cyber showdown rewards revealed

Halo Infinite has witnessed a rise in player count, especially in the multi-player component with all the modes available in a free-to-play model.

But getting a high number of players is not enough as retaining the playerbase is crucial for a multiplayer title. 343 Industries has released several events like the Fracture: Tenrai and Winter Contingency event over the course of the last month to keep players engaged.

These events also come with their own set of rewards apart from the ongoing seasonal passes. Players can obtain these cosmetics by playing and completing objectives.

With the Cyber Showdown event now imminent, players can once again expect many rewards that they will be able to unlock as they progress.

Dataminers reveal all the rewards for the upcoming Cyber Showdown event in Halo Infinite

The first indication of the event came via a tweet from 343 Industries' Head of Design, Jerry Hook. Hook sent out a series of tweets informing about the planned changes in item and bundle prices present in the in-game store. The tweet welcomed players to join the Cyber Showdown event in the upcoming week.

jerry hook @hookscourt We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!

Since then, dataminers have been able to find the dates and possible rewards available as part of the event.

Full list of Cyber Showdown rewards

Rank 1: Stance

Stance Rank 2: Weapon Coating

Weapon Coating Rank 3: Nameplate Backdrop

Nameplate Backdrop Rank 4: Emblem

Emblem Rank 5: Armor FX (Visor)

Armor FX (Visor) Rank 6: Armor Coating

Armor Coating Rank 7: Weapon Trinket

Weapon Trinket Rank 8: Visor

Visor Rank 9: AI Color

AI Color Rank 10: Armor FX (Neon Mohawk)

Potential start of Cyber Showdown event

According to community rumors and dataminers, the likely start of the event will be on January 18. If the start time follows previous events, Cyber Showdown will start at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT.

It's also speculated that the Cyber Showdown will be a two-week affair. This is in contrast to the last Winter Contingency event. With the reprise of the Fracture: Tenrai event scheduled for February, Halo Infinite players will have a packed fortnight coming up.

The rewards will likely be unlocked by progression which in turn will be based on completion of the starred challenges. It remains to be seen how the starred challenges will be spread out, which will subsequently determine how fast a Halo Infinite player will be able to max out the rewards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi