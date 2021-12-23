When does the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event end?

The Winter Contingency event went live in Halo Infinite, just in time for players to get into the holiday spirit as they battle against other Spartans. As with any event, players will need to collect their gifts soon before the season ends in the Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Anyone who participated in the Fracture: Tenrai event will know that the events don't last long. While the Tenrai event is set to return in the near future, the Winter Contingency event may not return until this time next year.

This leaves just a couple of weeks to collect some candy cane-based colors and winter-themed rewards.

Start and end dates for the Winter Contingency event

Players can expect to see the Winter Contingency event in Halo Infinite until early January. On January 4, 2022 the event will come to an end. If players started on December 21, they would have had 14 days to get all of their rewards before time runs out.

Rewards in Winter Contingency will also be locked behind time gates. Players cannot earn rewards by completing challenges like the Tenrai event last month. Instead, one reward from the list is given out to players each day as they play the game.

According to the Halo Waypoint blog, only one reward will be available each day of the event in a particular order. These daily rewards will unlock one day at a time until December 30, when the final reward can be unlocked. After the 30th, players will play to get all they can in Halo Infinite.

Winter Contingency rewards that players can earn in Halo Infinite

There are new rewards to earn in the Winter Contingency. (Image via Microsoft)

Rewards for the Winter Contingency in Halo Infinite are pretty tame, but some of them are decent additions to the cosmetics lineup in the game. The star of the show will likely be the peppermint-based cammo which can be applied to the pistol, the assault rifle, and the Mark VII armor.

On top of that, players can earn some cosmetic armor attachments for the Mark VII armor on the shoulders and the leg. Player cards will also be available, as well as the final armor camo reward in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency.

