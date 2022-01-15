Bundle and cosmetic price reduction to hit Halo Infinite in future updates as 343 Industries addresses community concerns

Halo Infinite has massive news for all its fans in the first month of the new year as 343 Industries has decided to incorporate significant changes.

The game has been one of the best releases of 2021, with the multiplayer mode being completely free-to-play. It has seen a huge influx of players and the overall gameplay, build quality, and execution have been reasonably satisfactory.

However, the title also suffers from several issues across its campaign and multiplayer modes. There have been many bugs and glitches, but the situation has become graver due to management decisions.

To right some wrongs that have taken place in the last month and a half, the developer has come up with major plans. While they are yet to be rolled out, the decisions being made are certainly positive for Halo Infinite and its users.

343 Industries' Head of Design suggests major changes to Halo Infinite store prices

The pinnacle of the problem of poor management decisions came in last month's Fracture: Tenrai event. There were several cosmetic items that gamers would have been able to unlock by completing the event.

Sadly, some items were unlocked behind a paywall in the store, causing a massive furor in the community. Alongside such controversies have been both minor and major problems that have plagued the game.

jerry hook @hookscourt We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week. We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week.

Taking note of all the feedback and sentiments from players, Jerry Hook, 343 Industries Head of Design, has informed the public about significant upcoming changes. The area this change is focussed on will be regarding the price of the items available in the in-game store.

jerry hook @hookscourt Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more. Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.

Items will be put in bundles in a manner that will improve their values. More items will also be available for purchase in a standalone manner for those who want particular items. The changes are set to continue throughout the season based on community feedback.

jerry hook @hookscourt We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event! We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!

As per Cook's tweets, the first set of changes in store prices will be coming as early as this upcoming Tuesday (January 18). While the exact target of the changes hasn't been revealed, the bundles will likely be getting a reduction in prices.

Additionally, even separate items could also see price reductions. However, it's unlikely that the Season Pass' price will change this season, but it could be altered next season.

After the Fracture event debacle, 343 Industries had promised to improve on its mistakes. The exact extent of the changes promised earlier today remains to be seen. But if the developer can walk the talk, it will be a great first step of many, which will be needed to make Halo Infinite the game it deserves to be.

