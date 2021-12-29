Halo Infinite fans are not happy with the new Mister Chief Bundle, call it the biggest rip-off yet

Halo Infinite’s in-game shop microtransaction, as well as the battle pass rewards, have been highly criticized by players ever since season 1 of the multiplayer went live.

The Mister Chief Bundle was rotated into the Halo Infinite shop recently, carrying the Mister Chief AI which is a small poorly drawn caricature of the shooter's protagonist, along with an emblem as well as a charm. The entire bundle is set for 2,000 credits in the store, which roughly translates to $20.

In a Reddit post, the player called out 343 Industries for charging the community $20 for just an AI, emblem, and a charm. Players feel that the price tag for this is unnecessarily steep, and the developers are ripping them off.

Fortunately, 343 Industries are aware of some of the major community concerns and have promised in a live stream that they will be actively looking into ways to tweak the system and make it more rewarding for players.

However, the Halo Infinite community is still not convinced that much has changed in the shop in recent updates, and one player even went as far as to call out the latest Mister Chief cosmetic bundle as one of the biggest rip-offs in the store yet.

Halo Infinite players are not happy with the Mister Chief bundle

The Mister Chief Bundle is the most expensive item in this week’s store rotation. Hence, as soon as it was announced for Halo Infinite with the price tag, fans were pretty outraged at the asking price of 2,000 credits.

Another gripe that fans are having with the AI is that it is not voiced by Nick Offerman like many of the fans thought it would. This could have potentially been a big selling point for the bundle, but players were left disappointed with 343 Industries' decision to release the bundle like it is at the moment.

For players who are new to the franchise and unaware, Mister Chief has been one of the longest-standing jokes in the Halo community.

The poorly-drawn imitation of the Halo Infinite protagonist is brought to the shooter as an AI through the in-shop bundle. While it is a good-looking cosmetic feature, fans aren’t convinced that the AI along with the Emblem and Charm is worth the steep amount of Halo credits.

