Halo Infinite fans uncover unfinished cutscene that hints a possible future storyline

Halo Infinite's campaign has been vast and it has intrigued many fans. The beauty of the story has been the inherent dynamism and it has excited and appealed to many loyal Halo Infinite fans. The new year brings more delight as the community may have discovered a secret ending. It can even be an entirely new storyline or continuation of the main one.

Halo Infinite has a strange model for accessibility as the entire multiplayer portion is available to all the players free of cost. However, players will need to buy the campaign, and for the time being, the campaign remains a single-player-only mode. But the deep storyline, the AI and game mechanics make the campaign as fun as the multiplayer mode, if not more.

Fans have discovered a secret ending in Halo Infinite and may have allies on their fight

While the fight against the Banished has been intense in Halo Infinite, they may be onto something if the community is to be believed. As per a report, fans have discovered an unfinished cut-scene initially designed to play midway through the credits.

It must be remembered that this scene has been found in the files, so Halo Infinite fans will have to patiently wait to find out where all these developments ultimately lead to in the future. But if the predictions are right, there may be a new ally joining Halo Infinite in the fight against the banished.

Esparza detects a friendly UNSC tag

The short clip features Esparza picking up a radio alert. The alert informs Esparza about a friendly UNSC tag that has been detected and he proceeds to call Master Chief to inform him of the same. While it's quite difficult to confirm who the tag belongs to, it will likely be of a character that isn't present in the core campaign.

The clip has substance

LaszloFreecs @LaszloFreecss This moment in Halo Infinite's campaign has to be one of my all time favourite scene from the Halo franchise. It's very emotional, Fernando Esparza gets great development and Chief letting out his human side showing that he isn't just a machine. Thank you 343 for this moment 😍 This moment in Halo Infinite's campaign has to be one of my all time favourite scene from the Halo franchise. It's very emotional, Fernando Esparza gets great development and Chief letting out his human side showing that he isn't just a machine. Thank you 343 for this moment 😍 https://t.co/7fFrKesXTp

If the clip is entirely false, it is unlikely that 343 Industries will keep it in the game. It's still strange that the clip was kept in files that was discoverable to the fans. One possible reason could have been that the masking that 343 industries would have anticipated to work hasn't led to the discovery of the clip.

In any case, the fight is far from over and Halo Infinite players can expect upcoming expansions, especially now that this clip has been revealed.

