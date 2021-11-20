Halo Infinite Firefight: Will it finally return?

Halo Infinite has just released the beta for multiplayer and players across the world are dropping into the game for the first time in years since the franchise's last title. Content creators across the planet and a few lucky players have gotten their hands on the beta version of the multiplayer for the upcoming Halo title. However, the fan-favorite mode Firefight is nowhere to be seen in it.

Halo @Halo



Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite ’s MP seasons - and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come.Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite’s MP seasons - and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come.Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) https://t.co/chiQiQR2pt

The community is getting its first experience of the next-gen Halo and many are wondering what the full version of the game will be like. One of Halo's best experiences has always been its campaign missions.

Furthermore, the multiplayer has a huge fan-following and a rigorous competitive scene. Firefight is one of the modes that made it huge in the multiplayer mode, and OG players are wondering if Halo Infinite will bring back this mode.

KevinKoolx @KevinKoolxHalo Halo 3 BR in ODST Firefight! Halo 3 BR in ODST Firefight! https://t.co/TLiCy3iQEb

What are the chances that Firefight will make it to Halo Infinite?

343 Industries has made a lot of new changes to the new title. The beta version has revealed plenty about the upcoming Battle Pass and a ranking system which will surprise many fans of the franchise.

The beta version has also disappointed fans of the Firefight mode as it was not seen in the initial release. 343 Industries has not made any comment if the mode is coming back.

However, the point of the Halo Infinite beta version is the acknowledgement and comments of the community. The devs will look upon all the remarks that the players made and shape the final version accordingly.

Firefight is a co-op wave-based mode where players come together to defeat hordes of oncoming enemies. It is a survival mode that made its first debut in Halo 3: ODST and was also added in the Halo Master Chief Collection.

Synful Acts for Reasonable Prices @Syntaxtakes man,



I really hope halo infinite gets a firefight mode eventually, that would rule man,I really hope halo infinite gets a firefight mode eventually, that would rule

Much of the focus has been driven by competitive action in Halo Infinite, and bringing in a co-op mode like Firefight will definitely make the game more desirable to a larger audience. Fans will patiently wait for the devs to have the final say regarding the matter when the game finally launches the real deal.

