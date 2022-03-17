Halo Infinite leak hints at the game getting Warzone-inspired content ahead of season two arrival

Recently, rumors have started to spread online about the arrival of a classic multiplayer mode, "Warzone" to Halo Infinite. After being released in December 2021, the game will step onto its second season in the second quarter of this year.

Like any other, a new season means the arrival of new content, and it's no different for this game from Xbox Game Studios. However, it will arrive, taking the form of Battle Royale, becoming a namesake in Activision's Battle Royale game, Warzone.

A successor to Halo 5's Warzone may be in the works with Battle Royale like characteristics for Halo Infinite

Recently, certain leaks have surfaced about an upcoming mode in Halo Infinite. It will be an improvised iteration of Halo 5's classic multiplayer mode known as "Warzone". This new mode will feature Battle Royale gameplay, similar to Activision's free-to-play game.

Halo Infinite is the sixth first-person mainline entry in the Halo series. It has a paid campaign mode and a free-to-play multiplayer mode for players to enjoy. With a successful ongoing season of the game, the second iteration is on its way in May 2022.

The official announcement is due from 343 Industries, but that is still far off. As of now, the best assumption could be that the classic mode might arrive with Season 2 in May.

Contrary to similar names, it must be remembered that Halo's iteration of the mode won't be anywhere close to Activision's product. However, the format might be the same, i.e., Battle Royale. This is because the leaks are all going in that direction.

It still needs to be seen if the mode arrives in a free-to-play format. However, it would be better if the new Halo game gets some love in the multiplayer and co-op campaign departments. As of now, players and fans need to take all the rumors with a grain of salt.

The new Halo game from 343 Industries was launched on December 8, 2021, for Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

