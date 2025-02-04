Halo Infinite Spring update: Release date and features explored

The Halo Infinite Spring update is just around the corner. The upcoming update has a plethora of new content in store for fans, such as new maps, game modes, weapons, and more. Apart from that, the Spring update will make a couple of changes to various aspects of the game, ensuring a balanced experience for all players.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the release date for the Halo Infinite Spring update, all the new content it is bringing, and more.

Halo Infinite Spring update release date

The Halo Infinite Spring update will be released on February 4, 2025. Once the patch drops, you can download the update irrespective of the platform. After the installation is complete, you'll have instant access to all the new content in the Spring update.

Read on to learn more about the various changes and features the upcoming update will bring.

New content in Halo Infinite Spring update: Operations, weapon, game mode, and more

Given below are all the new content that you can enjoy with Halo Infinite Spring update:

New Operations

The Spring update includes three Operations. The first one will launch right after the update goes live and the final will be dropping later in April 2025. Here are all the Operations and their release dates:

Operation: Frontlines (February 4)

(February 4) Operation: Blue Team (March 11)

(March 11) Operation: Forerunner (April 8)

Following Operation Forerunner, the Halo Infinite Spring update will come to an end and fans can then look forward to the Halo Infinite Summer update.

New weapon - Fuel Rod SPNKr

Fuel Rod SPNKr in Halo Infinite (Image via Halo Studios)

The Spring update will also introduce a new weapon: the Fuel Rod SPNKr. This features a six-shot magazine, making it viable against a wide array of foes. But it's not just biological enemies. The launcher is also well-suited to deal damage to vehicles and will be ideal for dealing a lethal blow over a large radius.

Return of a classic mode

Assault Mode returns with Halo Infinite Spring update (Image via Halo Studios)

The Assault mode from Halo 2 is making its way to Halo Infinite with the Spring update. For those unaware, this mode splits players into teams of two. The objective is to take control of the bomb that spawns in the center of the map and escort it to the enemy's base. Once successfully escorted, players must arm the bomb and detonate it while protecting it from their enemies. It's a fun mode and can get quite competitive at times.

All changes in the Halo Infinite Spring update: Sandbox, Ranked, and more

According to the official roadmap, the following are all the changes in the Halo Infinite Spring update:

Sandbox updates

Weapons

Heatwave

Distribution Function: Custom Position >> Custom Direction

Rounds per second: 1.54 >> 1.34

Stalker Rifle

Rounds per second: 2.3 >> 2.2

Disruptor

Min error angle

(Low) 0.125 >> 0.2

(High) 0.125 >> 0.35

Max error angle

(Low) 0.35 >> 0.35

(High) 0.8 >> 1

Lower bound deceleration time: 0 >> 0.56

Upper bound deceleration time: 0.365 >> 0.43

Reduced starting ammo amount on Ranked maps: 12 | 36 >> 12 | 12

CQS48 Bulldog

Rounds per second: 1.67 >> 1.55

Headshot damage multiplier on health: 2 >> 0

Shock Rifle

Reduced autoaim angle: 0.5 >> 0.2

Reduced magnetism angle: 3 >> 2

Reduced magnetism range: 25 >> 20

Reduced magnetism falloff range: 14 >> 12

MA40 AR

Initial accuracy improved

Lower bound deceleration time: 0.3 >> 0.22

Deceleration time: 0.24 >> 0.17

Maximum error angle

(Low): 0.25 >> 0.25

(High): 1.3 >> 2.1

Headshot damage multiplier on health: 2.55 >> 0

Reduced starting ammo amount on Ranked maps: 36 | 108 >> 36 | 36

Grenades

Perpendicular friction (between 90-80 degrees): 0.825 >> 0.78

Perpendicular friction (between 50-80 degrees): 0.8 >> 0.78

Perpendicular friction (between 20-50 degrees): 0.75 >> 0.72

Grenade Cast Time

Halo Infinite (updated): 0.92

Movement

Acceleration strafe scalar: 1 >> 0.78

Acceleration forward scalar: 1 >> 0.78

Ranked Updates

New map

A brand new map, called Origin, will be added to the Ranked playlist. It's a remake of the classic Coliseum from Halo 5 and will be available in Ranked Arena, Ranked Slayer, and Ranked Doubles at release.

New mode

Assault is also coming to Ranked Play with Operation Frontlines. It will be playable in the Ranked Arena on maps Aquarius and Fortress.

Ranked Squad Battle

Ranked Squad Battle will be added with the Halo Infinite Spring update. It ramps up the player size per match to 16 (8v8) and will be playable in the returning mode Assault.

Ranked map changes

Aquarius

Camo replacing Overshield top middle.

Threat seeker replaced the plasma grenades on Hydro.

Emyprean

Assault Rifle and Commando Rifle swap locations.

Plasma Pistol moved to Alley.

Repulsor moved to Terminal.

Overshield moved to Underpass.

Forbidden

Battle Rifles to the front of Bases.

Thrust replaced the Threat seeker at Big Door.

Live Fire

Battle Rifle added to Turbine.

Recharge

Shock Rifle has been placed on a power weapon pad to align with the properties of Solitude.

Solitude

Commando Rifle replaced Bandit at Bottom Mid.

Added Battle Rifle to Blue Ramp.

Streets

Bulldog replaced with a Sidekick at Commercial District.

Forge Updates

The Fuel Rod SPNKr and Bomb object have been added to Forge as objects

Increased Nav Marker functionality for fine-tuned control, including when a player takes damage, is sprinting, or is in another player’s line of sight.

Added the ability to Set Object Team for multiple generic objectives, with more on the way.

Improved control of Generic Objective objects when entering Kill Volumes.

Enhanced physics controls for objects through Set Object Physics Mode (Normal, Zero Gravity, and Fixed).

Inclusion of the Damage Source Object input pin allows for better kill attribution by selecting a player to be the source on the Apply Damage node.

