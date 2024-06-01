Halo Infinite Battle Royale becomes a reality with 3 maps thanks to modders

Halo Infinite Battle Royale has finally gone gold. It brings fans a compelling battle royale experience. The mode has everything the community can ask for including three new maps, a randomized loot system with items of different rarity levels to loot, a dynamic shrinking zone, and a lot more. Moreover, all these maps are explorable from one end to the other with no restrictions, making them more immersive and challenging at the same time.

And the best part about this battle royale mode is that it is completely free to play as long as players own the base game, which also has its multiplayer component available for free.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at Halo Infinite Battle Royale and the talented team behind it.

Everything fans need to know about the Halo Infinite Battle Royale

After much anticipation, Halo Infinite Battle Royale has finally launched with three maps on day one. All of these maps feature different layouts resulting in varied flows of play. These three maps are — Forerunner, Reclaimer, and finally, Inheritor. As of writing, each of these maps supports a maximum of 24 players, and The Forge Falcons are yet to confirm if the player count will be increased any time soon.

Fans would be surprised to know that it isn't 343 Industries behind this mode. In fact, it is entirely a community effort. The mode is built by The Forge Falcons, who took advantage of Halo's level editor, the Forge.

The Forge Falcons or TFF have been delivering new and compelling experiences to the Halo community for quite some time. Taking advantage of the Forge, 343 Industries' first-party level editor, the community of modders has built this unique battle royale mode for fans. Recently, the team also launched a Call of Duty-like round-based Zombies mode in Halo, and needless to say, it is a hit among fans.

In fact, the mode was loved so much by the community as well as the developers, it was incorporated into the game's official playlist. Unfortunately, Halo Infinite Battle Royale has yet to make it to the official matchmaking playlist and is only available to play via the community custom servers.

Check out the section below to know how you can get started with the mode right now from your Xbox console or Windows PC.

How to play Halo Infinite Battle Royale on Xbox and PC?

To play Halo Infinite Battle Royale on Xbox or PC, follow these steps:

First, launch Halo Infinite on your respective device(s).

From the main menu, go to the game's Community tab.

Under the Community tab, find the Custom Browser.

Use the Custom Browser to look up the TFF Battle Royale mode.

That is all there is to it. You can start playing the Halo Battle Royale right away. However, if you're struggling to find the correct mode, use these search terms with the browser:

TFF | FORERUNNER | BATTLE ROYALE

TFF | INHERITOR | BATTLE ROYALE

TFF | RECLAIMER | BATTLE ROYALE

That covers everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Battle Royale mode.

