Halo Infinite Content Update 31 patch notes: New Network Model, Anti-cheat, and more

Halo Infinite Content Update 31 just dropped for all platforms. The new update comes with a plethora of bug fixes and numerous new features that are game-changing, to say the least. These features include a revamped network model, the introduction of Easy Anti Cheat on Windows PC, a new custom game mode, and much more.

Despite bringing all the new content and changes, the update size remains quite modest. For Xbox consoles, players will have to download roughly 12 GB or less. For PC players, both on Steam and Microsoft App, the update size remains around 5 GB.

With that out of the way, let's look at the patch notes of Halo Infinite Content Update 31 and everything it brings to the table.

What is new in Halo Infinite Content Update 31?

Halo Infinite Content Update 31 official patch notes list the following new features:

Overhauled Network Model

Players should experience fewer instances of rubberbanding movement, taking damage around corners, and other issues caused by becoming desynchronized with the multiplayer server.

Easy Anti Cheat on PC

Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) has been added to Halo Infinite on PC with the Halo Infinite Content Update 31.

Experimental Deterministic Competitive Skill Rank (CSR) Payouts

Players with a CSR of 1800 or higher will now earn 7 CSR for every win and lose 7 CSR for every loss in Ranked matchmaking playlists.

Firefight Custom Game Mode Variant

The new Firefight Custom game mode variant removes the King of the Hill game mode logic from the existing Firefight game mode variants.

The mode variant provides Forge creators a blank slate with which to build all-new Firefight experiences.

2024 HCS Weapon Bundles

Cloud9

Complexity

FaZe Clan

OpTic Gaming

Quadrant

Sentinels

Spacestation Gaming (SSG)

All balance changes in Halo Infinite Content Update 31

All balance changes in Halo Infinite Content Update 31 explored (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Here are all the weapon and system balance changes in the Halo Infinite Content Update 31:

Weapons

Gravity Hammer

Instantaneous Acceleration: 5 (applied 10) >> 7.5

Alt. Instantaneous Acceleration: 7 (applied 14) >> 10.5

Prop Instantaneous Acceleration: 1 (applied 2) > 1.5

Damage Lower Bound: 320 (applied 640) >> 480

Damage Upper Bound (low & high): 395 (applied 790) >> 592.5

Diminisher of Hope

Instantaneous Acceleration: 5 (applied 10) >> 7.5

Alt. Instantaneous Acceleration: 15 (applied 30) >> 22.5

Prop Instantaneous Acceleration: 1 (applied 2) > 1.5

Damage Lower Bound: 320 (applied 640) >> 480

Damage Upper Bound (low & high): 395 (applied 790) >> 592.5

Rushdown Hammer

Instantaneous Acceleration: 7 (applied 14) >> 10.5

Alt. Instantaneous Acceleration: 15 (applied 30) >> 22.5

Damage Lower Bound: 400 (applied 800) >> 600

Damage Upper Bound (low & high): 400 (applied 800) >> 600

Bandit Evo and M392 Bandit

Reload speed increased 10%.

Reload speed while empty increased 10%.

VK78 Commando Rifle

Lower bound deceleration time decreased 0.22 >> 0.21 seconds.

Upper bound deceleration time decreased 0.22 >> 0.21 seconds.

Magnetism near fall off range increased 0 >> 1 wu.

Heatwave

Aim assist angle decreased from 5 >> 4.

Aim assist range decreased from 12 >> 11.

Aim assist falloff range decreased from 7.5 >> 6.5.

Stalker Rifle

Overheated threshold decreased from 1 >> 0.75.

Venting duration increased from 0.2 >> 0.5 seconds.

Plasma Pistol

Rate of fire for single shot trigger decreased from 10 >> 6.75 rounds per second.

Overheated threshold decreased from 1 >> 0.8.

The amount of time for trigger to fully charge decreased from 1.6 >> 1.2 seconds.

Systems

Bandit Spawn Influencer

Adjusted weapon spawn influencer for Bandit EVO to match BR75.

Adjusted weapon spawn influencer for M392 Bandit to match Assault Rifle.

Bandit Fire Volume

Lowered Bandit player fire volume >> -3dB.

All resolved issues and bug fixes in Halo Infinite Content Update 31

All bug fixes in Halo Infinite Content Update 31 explored (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Here are all the resolved issues and bug fixes in Halo Infinite Content Update 31:

Global

Improved stability for Halo Infinite on both Xbox consoles and PC.

Multiplayer

Gameplay

Resolved an issue that unintentionally increased the knockback and damage of the Gravity Hammer and its variants.

Equipment dropped upon death will no longer become stuck underneath the map's playable area.

Due to this fix, Equipment Pads in the Ranked Arena matchmaking playlist will now enter the "red rack" state when players pick up their equipment.

Picking up Equipment just before being killed is now less likely to result in a crash.

Walking or jumping into the side of a Cone object placed in Forge no longer results in player movement becoming unpredictable.

Opening the scoreboard while loading into a multiplayer match no longer allows players to move during the match's non-interactive intro sequence.

The spectator camera is now more stable when the spectated player is killed.

Resolved an issue that sometimes caused Extraction Devices to be planted in inaccessible areas while standing on dynamic map objects.

New Networking Model

Pinging enemies or locations on a map will now work consistently with the Halo Infinite Content Update 31.

The Banshee and Wasp's aiming reticles no longer rapidly swap between their two firing modes while being piloted.

Banshee bombs now fire immediately after switching weapon modes while holding the fire button or key down.

When looking at a vehicle being driven by another player, it will no longer appear to turn in unintended directions.

Wraith mortar shots now fire at their intended targets more consistently.

Vehicle Pads will now push players obstructing the spawn area out of the way when spawning a new vehicle.

Grenades are now picked up consistently when throwing grenades when standing near a Grenade Pad.

The Warthog and Chopper no longer appear to turn in unintended directions when their drivers use the A or D keys.

Grappleshot charges are now counted correctly when they detach shortly after latching onto their original target.

The Repulsor no longer has a chance to consume 2 charges at once.

Menus

The post-match New Rank splash screen no longer displays an incorrect rank emblem.

The initial Operation Pass purchase menu will no longer allow players to purchase either premium offer while its price is loading with the Halo Infinite Content Update 31.

Custom Games

343 bots will now deal the appropriate amount of damage when playing a Forge map with the AI difficulty node set to Legendary.

Customization

Addressed various customization combinations that resulted in "Profile Sync" error messages or players becoming locked out of the Armor Hall menu.

Applying an Armor Emblem to an Armor Kit released since the Season 5 update then changing the Emblem Palette to a non-default option will no longer result in the Armor Kit being unequipped.

Visual

Firing a weapon mid-sprint no longer has a chance to show the weapon's projectile emitting from an incorrect location.

The text size for both match time and team score on the heads-up display (HUD) has been increased.

Audio

The Thruster's sound effects now play as intended when the Ark Reaction Mythic Effect Set is equipped.

Observer Mode

The Observer scoreboard no longer highlights two players at the same time.

Forge

Edit Mode and Creation Tools

Improved stability when spawning and placing multiple objects in quick succession.

Leaving a Forge session via the pause menu while objects are selected is now less likely to result in a crash.

Improved stability when loading into Forge maps created on the Void or Ecliptic canvases.

Halo Infinite is now less likely to crash after placing multiple Biome objects in a row.

Player collision for the Leafy Bush A, B, C, and D objects is now aligned with their appearance.

Script Brains that grant Equipment charges upon use of existing charges no longer cause player movement to become unpredictable.

The "Get Random N Objects" node no longer returns an incomplete list of objects.

Selecting the Eye icon in the Folders menu will now hide and unhide FX objects as expected.

Removed two non-functional camera objects that appeared on all Halo Infinite Forge canvases.

File and Map Publishing

Resolved issues that allowed players to edit and save Copy Protected maps and Mode Prefabs.

