How to play with squads in Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale?

Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale is an innovative contribution to the Halo Infinite gaming experience, developed by indie studio The Forge Falcons. Unveiled and made accessible on October 20, 2023, this unique offering infuses the excitement of a Battle Royale format into the well-established Halo universe.

Designed as a sub-game under the broader Halo Infinite canopy, Inheritor: Battle Royale redefines traditional Halo gameplay in a competitive last-man-standing setup. It boasts an array of unique features, such as dynamic closing zones, buy stations, a point system, and enemy campaign AI.

This article illuminates the process of engaging with this exciting game variant in a squad format. Squad gameplay was introduced a week after the initial release on October 27, 2023, accommodating team sizes of up to four players. Here's a detailed walkthrough on how to participate in Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale with your squad.

How to play Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale with squads

Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale cleverly merges the themes of a conventional Halo game and a riveting Battle Royale framework. The aim remains to be the last surviving player or team in a fast-changing environment, with the game's landscape constantly altered by dynamic closing zones and light storms.

Begin by launching the Halo Infinite game on your platform (Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, or Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Navigate to the home screen and select the Community tab on top of the screen.

In the Community section, opt for the first available option: the Custom Browser.

Within the Custom Browser, you should be able to locate the Inheritor: Battle Royale mode. If it doesn't appear on the first page, use the Filters option to select the appropriate mode.

To play with a squad, you can team up with up to three additional players. Start by connecting with your teammates, either by inviting them to your game lobby or by accepting their invitation. You could also join a squad in the community section, where players often look for others to form a team.

With your squad assembled, launch the game in Battle Royale mode and work strategically together to secure a last-standing position in the game arena.

Remember, squad play requires coordination and strategy. Work together with your teammates to explore points of interest, combat enemy bots, and survive dynamic environment hurdles. As you navigate through the procedurally generated game terrain, always keep communication lines open with your squad members for a smoother gameplay experience.

For more information regarding Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale and exciting community game modes like this, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.