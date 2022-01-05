Halo Infinite has plenty of challenges to complete through the Battle Pass, but there is one weekly challenge reward that anyone can claim if they put in the effort. The quality of the rewards depends on the week, but they show off the progress players have made at the very least.

To earn the weekly challenge reward in Halo Infinite, players need to go through every challenge they are tasked with for the given week. Not everyone will have the same challenges, but every player will be required to complete the same number of tasks. Once the tasks are done, players will be given the coveted weekly challenge reward.

What is the Halo Infinite weekly challenge reward for 4 January 2022?

Weekly reward challenges provide players with some unique items (Image via Microsoft)

The weekly challenge reward for early January in Halo Infinite is a visor selection based on the Fracture: Tenrai event. Visor cosmetics are typically based on giving players different color options rather than an entire helmet. The visor color this week is a red tint called Shibuichi.

Typically with many of these rewards, they are locked to a certain armor core rather than being universal. In this case, players will need the Yoroi armor core to equip the Shibuichi visor color. With the Tenrai event in full swing once again, players will be able to earn the Yoroi armor core if they haven't already.

To unlock the core, players will need to complete event specific challenges which are also part of the weekly challenge lineup. This means that in the process of getting the visor, players will need to unlock the Yoroi armor core regardless. The order in which players get event specific challenges will vary, but they will all eventually lead to the same weekly challenge reward.

How to unlock the weekly challenge reward in Halo Infinite

When attempting the weekly challenge reward in Halo Infinite multiplayer, the most important part of the process is simply completing all of the challenges. Four challenges can be completed at a time, but players can view what their upcoming challenges will be. If a challenge appears to be too difficult, challenge swap tokens can be used to try something else.

After players complete all of their weekly challenges, they will be given an Ultimate Challenge that is the last barrier to the weekly reward. These generally take the most time to complete, but players will get access to the weekly challenge reward in Halo Infinite once they are done.

Edited by Siddharth Satish