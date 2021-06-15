Halo Infinite will not feature any lootboxes

343 Industries surprised Halo players with the announcement that there will be no lootboxes to purchase in Halo Infinite.

This news adds on to several ways that the multiplayer for Halo Infinite is being incredibly friendly to old and new players alike. The service is already free to play. It will also be playable across platforms. The inclusion of the Spartan Academy will also help newer players get the hang of the game. The team at 343 Industries are promising an experience that will be personalized for players without needing to spend loads of money.

Halo Infinite players will have easy ways to access new skins and features

Instead of lootboxes, the multiplayer for Halo Infinite will offer battle passes to players. These battle passes will be available throughout the season, and players can buy old passes in future seasons. The only way players will be able to access customization will be through these battle passes and in-game rewards.

Halo Infinite players will be happy to see that customization is more expansive and has been simplified in multiplayer. This game has more ways for players to alter the appearance of their Spartan than any other title in the franchise.

Spartan suits of various colors will be available in the game. Even individual parts of the armor can be customized. Some of this was showcased in the multiplayer trailer at E3, where a red spartan was seen running around a map.

Weapons and vehicles in Halo Infinite multiplayer can also be heavily personalized. 343 really looked through several aspects of the game to see how many opportunities the player could have to customize.

Players can even customize their characters or weapons outside of the game. The Halo Waypoint website is a forum where players can log in and change settings. The same can happen on the Halo Waypoint app.

343 will also offer custom skins of their own that can be unlocked through gameplay or battle pass. During their multiplayer overview, they showcased a stunning samurai skin for the game. They also confirmed that the skin will be available in the game.

