Halo Infinite Winter Contingency dates, rewards, and more

Halo Infinite is celebrating the holiday season with a new event titled Winter Contingency that brings themed cosmetic items for the players to collect.

Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person shooter title, has arguably emerged as one of the best of 2021. The free-to-play multiplayer along with the balanced gameplay makes the title a must-try for players on Xbox and PC. While the primary battle passes of Halo Infinite never expire, the game also brings limited-time event-specific battle passes on certain occasions.

The Winter Contingency event brings a new event battle pass, from which players can get new cosmetic items. Here's a look at the event and the battle pass of Halo Infinite Winter Contingency.

How much time is available to claim Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event items?

Halo Infinite is getting into the holiday spirit with the new Winter Contingency event. The event brings new armor coatings, weapon skins, and armor parts, representative of the Holiday theme.

The event kicks off on December 21, 2021, and continues on till January 4, 2022. While there are only ten tiers, 343 is cutting it close by keeping the window to two weeks. Players will only be able to collect the items within this time frame.

Here's a closer look at all the rewards of Halo Infinite Winter Contingency, across all tiers.

Tier 1: Wild Justice nameplate

Tier 2: Peppermint Laughter armor coating

Tier 3: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (left)

Tier 4: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (right)

Tier 5: Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle coating

Tier 6: Snowmageddon backdrop

Tier 7: Navlogcom nameplate

Tier 8: Peppermint Laughter MK50 Sidekick coating

Tier 9: Myesel ammo pouch

Tier 10: Sunset Contessa armor coating

The biggest draws are of course the armor coatings available in Tier 2 and 10, as well as the weapon coatings in Tier 5 and 8. Players will be able to progress their battle pass by completing event-specific challenges available alongside weekly challenges.

Halo @Halo



Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for Tomorrow, it's time for a deck the hall brawl.Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite Tomorrow, it's time for a deck the hall brawl.Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite! https://t.co/Ujf0K0LlBh

Also Read Article Continues below

Halo Infinite already has millions of players playing the title across the Microsoft exosystem, and this holiday season seems like no better time to jump into the game. Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via steam and Windows Store.

Edited by Danyal Arabi