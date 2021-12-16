Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: Release date, rewards and more

In the recent Halo Infinite Holiday 2021 Community stream, 343 Industries announced the release date and other relevant information regarding Halo Infinite's upcoming Winter Contingency event. Apparently, the event will be bringing in new rewards for players to unlock through daily challenges. The developers described the event as something where players can "log in, play some Halo, and feel rewarded."

Halo Infinite is the newest addition to the long-running popular first-person shooter franchise. Even before its highly anticipated launch, expectations for it in the community were sky-high. Fortunately, it was fulfilled as Halo Infinite came out with excellent reviews from critics and players alike, while some even called it a perfect entry into the renowned Halo series.

During this time of year, developers generally add a festive holiday theme to their games for players to enjoy and receive special rewards in. The Winter Contingency event is bound to delight the players with some festive Christmas joy.

"Come play and have gifts rained from the sky": Winter Contingency brings holiday cheer to Halo Infinite

343 Industries showcased a short teaser for the Winter Contingency event during their Holiday 2021 Community Stream. Ske7ch, Community Director for Halo, confirmed that the event will go live next Tuesday and will last for ten days, implying it will be from December 21 to December 31, which is less than what was initially reported in the leaks.

The developers also stated that players do not need to grind weekly challenges to get these cosmetics. Simply logging in and completing their daily challenges will make them eligible for the items that come with the Winter Contingency event.

Holiday-themed teaser of the Winter Contingency event (Image via Halo Infinite)

The reward list and the dates were previously leaked to the community. The rewards include armor, weapon coatings, emblems, backdrops, and attachments.

The developers mentioned on the stream that the Winter Contingency event is an end of the year celebratory event for all players who have been a part of the Halo Infinite journey. Fans will definitely need to keep an eye out for further updates and check it out once it goes live next Tuesday.

