Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first week of the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage brings an exhilarating match between Hanwha Life Esports and DRX. While the latter has already played a match before, this will be the first outing for Hanwha Life Esports in this split. Fans eagerly look forward to this matchup due to the recent roster changes made by Hanwha Life Esports (HLE).

The Spring Split Group Stage will last nine weeks, during which every victory holds significance. This is because only the upper echelon of six teams will progress to the Playoff Stage. Ultimately, the top two teams will ensure their participation in the MSI 2024.

Let's dive right into the recent statistics and results of Hanwha Life Esports and DRX ahead of their LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage matchup.

Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Last year was quite underwhelming for Hanwha Life Esports, as they finished fourth in both Spring and Summer splits. Moreover, they could not qualify for the Worlds after losing against Dplus in the LCK Regional Finals.

Subsequently, HLE made three high-profile roster changes. The new toplaner is now Doran, while Peanut and Delight assume their positions as jungler and support, respectively. Notably, all three of them were playing for Gen.G last year, and they have won three back-to-back LCK trophies.

Expand Tweet

All five players are phenomenal, and each can turn the tide of a game singlehandedly. Therefore, analysts favor HLE as one of the major favorites to win LCK Spring 2024.

On the other hand, DRX started their series against Nongshim quite well. However, things fell apart quickly as they lost the series 0-2 after faltering in late-game team fights for neutral objectives.

Expand Tweet

It should be quite interesting to witness how this new HLE line-up does against DRX, who also made a few roster changes. As for the prediction, HLE is expected to win the series 2-0.

Head-to-head

HLE played against DRX a total of seventeen times. The former came out on top twelve times, while the latter only managed to grab five wins.

Previous results

HLE's previous match was against Dplus in the LCK Regional Finals 2023, where they lost the series 1-3.

Meanwhile, DRX suffered a 0-2 defeat against Nongshim in the League of Legends Champions Korea Spring 2024.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

DRX

Top : Rascal

: Rascal Jungle : Sponge

: Sponge Mid : SeTab

: SeTab ADC : Teddy

: Teddy Support: Pleata

Livestream details

The date and times for the Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : January 19, 12 am

: January 19, 12 am CET : January 19, 9 am

: January 19, 9 am IST : January 19, 1:30 pm

: January 19, 1:30 pm KST: January 19, 5 pm

To watch the match live, fans can go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Importantly, numerous co-streams are available for the LCK Spring 2024, hosted by recognized LoL content creators.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? Hanwha Life Esports DRX 2 votes