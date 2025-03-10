Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports in League of Legends First Stand 2025: Prediction, livestream details, and more

League of Legends First Stand 2025 features Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports on the opening day. With a clash between the champions of the LCK Cup and LPL Split 1, fans are eager to witness which region is stronger at this point. The matchup will likely showcase some high-level strategic mastery, considering that these two teams have some legendary LoL Worlds-winning players on their rosters.

This article looks at the recent results and statistics of Hanwha Life Esports and Top Esports ahead of their showdown in LoL First Stand 2025.

Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports in League of Legends First Stand 2025: Who will win the battle between LCK and LPL?

Hanwha Life Esports started the season with exceptional performances throughout the LCK Cup. Following the signing of its new Toplaner, Zeus, the squad showcased great macro gameplays and prominent team fightings and scored four consecutive best-of-five series victories to win the trophy.

As First Stand will feature a Fearless Draft format, all Hanwha Life Esports players with extensive champion pools should excel against all opponents. Notably, the recent clutch performances from Zeus and Delight have been quite effective.

However, the lane-swap meta will not be functional in the tournament because the latest LoL patch 25.05 (which will be used in First Stand) nerfed it significantly. As such, it'd be interesting to see how the Botlane matchup between Viper-Delight and JackeyLove-Crisp pans out.

Prediction: Hanwha Life Esports is expected to win the best-of-three series 2-1.

Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports: Head-to-head

This will be the first time Hanwha Life Esports and Top Esports compete in an official LoL esports event.

Previous results

Hanwha Life Esports won its previous series 3-2 against Gen.G in the LCK Cup Grand Final.

On the other hand, Top Esports defeated Anyone's Legend 3-1 in the LPL Split 1 Grand Final.

Rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Top Esports

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Crisp

How to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports in League of Legends First Stand 2025

Here are the starting times of the Hanwha Life Esports vs Top Esports match for different time zones:

PT : March 10, 2025, at 4 am

: March 10, 2025, at 4 am CET : March 10, 2025, at 12 pm

: March 10, 2025, at 12 pm IST : March 10, 2025, at 4:30 pm

: March 10, 2025, at 4:30 pm CST (Beijing) : March 10, 2025, at 7 pm

: March 10, 2025, at 7 pm KST: March 10, 2025, at 8 pm

To watch the League of Legends First Stand match live, head to the following websites:

