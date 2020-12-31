Happy Prince Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Happy Prince Gaming is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He is quite active on his YouTube channel, where he posts fun gameplay videos on the Garena's popular battle royale game.

This article takes a look at his IGN, Free Fire ID, and stats in Free Fire.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683, and his IGN is Happy★Prince.

Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming's Lifetime Free Fire stats

In the lifetime squad mode, Prince has played 7086 matches and has emerged victorious in 1565 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.08%. He has secured 19784 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

In the lifetime duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1311 matches and has bagged 261 victories, making his win rate 19.90%. With a K/D ratio of 3.36, he has secured 3523 kills in this mode.

Prince has also played 1319 lifetime solo matches and has triumphed in 146 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.06%. He has secured 3318 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked Stats

Happy Prince Gaming's Ranked Free Fire stats

Prince has not played many matches in the current ranked season. He has played 37 ranked squad matches and has 9 wins to his name, with a win rate of 24.32%. He has bagged 132 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

In the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 7 games and has won only 1 of them, securing 31 kills. He has a K/D ratio of 5.17 and a win rate of 14.28%.

He also played 7 ranked solo matches but was unable to win any game.

Happy Prince Gaming’s YouTube channel

Happy Prince started creating Free Fire content on his YouTube channel two years ago. He has since uploaded a total of 199 videos, with over 82 million combined views. He also has an impressive subscriber count of 2.92 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Happy Prince's social media accounts

Happy Prince Gaming is active on Instagram.

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

