Harry Jowsey calls Tony Lopez a "little boy," challenges him to a fight 

YouTuber and actor Harry Jowsey recently challenged TikTok sensation Tony Lopez to a fight. Jowsey was recorded calling Lopez a "little boy," and wanted to fight the latter to defend other members of hype house.

Paparazzi questioned Jowsey about his exchange with Lopez on Instagram. He claimed to have been helping Lopez cope through a rough patch in September.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Harry Jowsey explains he called out Tony Lopez because he's standing up for his friends Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, who are named in the lawsuit against Tony. He says he want to fight Tony, calling him a little boy. pic.twitter.com/m9E6sW516q — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 30, 2021

Lopez published those messages to his Instagram story, and Jowsey replied. He taunted Lopez to go back to the DMs of 15-year old girls or get in the ring with him. Jowsey has been very adamant about getting into the ring with Lopez since the recent scandal involving the latter.

Jowsey claimed not to know the full extent of the issue with Lopez. With the hype house members being dragged into a lawsuit, Jowsey pushed for a face-off in a boxing ring.

Jowsey and the charges against Lopez

WHAT IS HAPPENING: Tony Lopez calls out Harry Jowsey for DMing him. Harry responds “Go back to 15 year olds DM’s p*ssy. Let’s get in the ring.” Harry later posted a video of Tony exiting the Hype House pool and asked Triller to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/ez9qpiP4iD — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 30, 2021

The allegations against Lopez are serious. They involve grooming of minors through social media. He is facing a lawsuit by two 15-year-old girls who claim to have been solicited for pictures by Lopez. This matter is heading to court. After this happened, Jowsey decided to mock Lopez on TikTok, which ultimately ignited the hype house's feud.

Other house members like Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou are also listed in the Lopez lawsuit, which triggered Jowsey. However, Hudson and Petrou were named due to their negligence, knowing the matter's facts.

Ondreaz Lopez, Tony's brother, is also facing sexual misconduct allegations by a 14-year old in a separate lawsuit. All of this information was revealed through a TikTok account called "Sainttbaby."

In the audio clip, Ondreaz could be allegedly heard talking to a woman related to the young girl who alleged assault. The woman insisted that Ondreaz meet them in person to sort out the next steps.

Photos of the lawsuit were sent to Hannah Stocking - Ondreaz's girlfriend. The couple may split. The allegation will remain pending an official investigation. Meanwhile, both brothers have claimed no wrongdoing and dismissed the accusations as false.

Before this fiasco, Tony Lopez apologised for his previous behavior dug up by some Twitter users. The apology was a step in the right direction till these new allegations were made.