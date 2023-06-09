Has HoYoverse announced dates for the Honkai Star Rail PlayStation release yet?

After waiting for a long time, PlayStation users finally received some good news surrounding Honkai Star Rail. HoYoverse’s latest venture is a success both commercially and critically, and it has been known for quite some time that the game would eventually be available on Sony’s consoles. There was no official news about it until June 9, 2023, when it was confirmed at the Summer Games Fest that a PlayStation port is officially coming.

HoYoverse has also hinted at a potential launch window. This should delight those who have wanted to play the game on a platform other than PC and mobile. However, it should be noted that an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

When will Honkai Star Rail release on PlayStation consoles?

HoYoverse dropped a new Honkai Star Rail trailer at the Summer Games Fest, which showcased some new content expected to arrive in the game via future updates. However, the biggest takeaway from this trailer was the potential release window of the game on PlayStation consoles.

Based on the announcement, the turn-based adventure title will be available in Q4 2023. The release will occur between October and December of this year if there are no more delays.

That said, readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter for all updated information surrounding the game. After all, there’s always a chance that the release will get delayed. The exact release date of the port will probably be announced in Q3 2023.

Expected Honkai Star Rail features on PlayStation

Honkai Star Rail on the PS5 and PS4 will likely have the same features that the game does on the PC platform. There could be some differences between the current and old-gen ports, but most things are expected to be the same.

While there is controller support available on PC, it still needs a keyboard and mouse to start. This could all change once the PlayStation port is released. Moreover, the console version could also feature crossplay and cross-progression, enabling players to retain their progression across different platforms.

As for the price, the title, in all likelihood, will be free to play and won’t require any additional service like the PS Plus. Fans will hope there won’t be any release delay and that HoYoverse will be able to stick with the announced roadmap.

Honkai Star Rail can now be enjoyed on PCs and mobiles (iOS and Android).

