"Oh my god": HasanAbi confirms American producer Grimes' appearance on future Twitch stream

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker was seconds away from bursting into excitement after he finally received a response from American producer Claire Elise "Grimes" Boucher with regards to appearing on his stream.

The Turkish-origin political streamer had reached out to her a while ago for a collaboration after he heard some of her "interesting" takes on politics and cryptocurrency, which he wished to discuss.

HasanAbi reveals that Grimes "would be down" to come on his stream

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's timeless quest to collaborate with Claire Elise "Grimes" Boucher is close to seeing its end. While he was mid-stream, Piker finally received a response to the message that he had sent her weeks ago.

The streamer was speaking to his friend Austin "AustinShow" when he suddenly began to repeat the phrase "oh my god", while covering his mouth in an act of surprise. Austin asked him what happened, to which he replied,

"Grimes just said she'd be down to come on the stream."

Austin asked who Piker was referring to, either because he had no clue about the producer's identity or because he wasn't able to hear properly. HasanAbi shut down any further questions Austin posed, responding,

"Don't worry about it. I said nothing. I said nothing."

Weeks ago, HasanAbi had spoken about Grimes on his stream. Sometime later, during a different stream, he exclaimed that the producer had reached out to him and he was looking to collaborate with her.

In an unrelated incident, Grimes liked a tweet that was considered an "in-joke" for viewers of Hasan, which led many to think that she was a fan of his. Piker's hard work has finally paid off, as the streamer will get the Grimes-HasanAbi stream that he has been wanting for a long time.

HasanAbi has collaborated with many different streamers in the recent past. A few days ago, he invited Angela "AriaSaki" Don over to his house to paint his nails and react to content, which led to some hilarious moments between the two.

Edited by Sabine Algur