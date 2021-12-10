“Are you fu***ng kidding me?”: HasanAbi reacts as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wins Best Narrative at The Game Awards

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's sarcastic prediction for The Game Awards' Best Narrative turned out to be true almost instantaneously, reducing him to tears of laughter.

The political streamer had jokingly assumed Guardians of the Galaxy would win, not a second before the presenter announced that it had indeed swiped the award. Hasan guffawed in disbelief, exclaiming,

"WHAT! I was kidding! Are you f***ing kidding me?"

The sentiment he displayed wasn't completely shared by others, however.

HasanAbi reacts to Guardians of the Galaxy winning against It Takes Two, Life is Strange and others

The Game Awards 2021 was an eventful night for many, with many scoring big wins for their studio titles, including Josef Fares, who gave a memorable acceptance speech after winning Game of the Year for It Takes Two.

During his latest stream, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker reacted to the entire live show for The Game Awards. He was a bit mind-boggled in between, however, after he happened to guess the winner of a certain award seconds before it was announced.

At the time of the clip, The Game Awards was leading up to the announcement of this year's winner for the Best Narrative category. When the announcer read out the classic "...and the award goes to.." line, HasanAbi finished their sentence by throwing in his prediction:

"Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy?"

Not even a second later, his prediction came true as the announcer revealed the same. HasanAbi immediately began yelling into his mic, shocked at what he had just heard:

"WHAT! I was kidding! Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you joking? Are you f***ing joking dude? NO!"

HasanAbi ducked under his desk in an attempt to collect himself, laughing hysterically from what had happened. After a bit, he exclaimed,

"What a f***ing meme dude. I literally was like, 'Yeah, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy.' Get f***ed actual video game designers that put their f***ing heart and soul into this."

Opinions on the win are split, with many arguing that the game indeed deserved the win, while others asserted the exact opposite.

spark | Stream Dreams @Spark_Visuals Now how did guardians of the Galaxy win over life is strange Now how did guardians of the Galaxy win over life is strange

cinemachine 👻VTuber 間鬼奈サイ📺 @cinemachine_ I'm not saying Disney paid for Guardians of the Galaxy to win but... I'm not saying Disney paid for Guardians of the Galaxy to win but...

Among Poss @tlarn "a game narrative is more than blowing up grenade factories and yelling obscenities at your alligator bride



anyway marvel guardians of the galaxy wins best narrative over psychonauts 2" "a game narrative is more than blowing up grenade factories and yelling obscenities at your alligator brideanyway marvel guardians of the galaxy wins best narrative over psychonauts 2"

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales I am so happy Guardians of the Galaxy got that win for Best Narrative



So deserved. Legitimately one of the best written, most funny, and heartfelt games I've played I am so happy Guardians of the Galaxy got that win for Best NarrativeSo deserved. Legitimately one of the best written, most funny, and heartfelt games I've played

Some people weren't a fan of the output from the games industry this year as a whole.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris somewhat shared the sentiment in relation to what The Game Awards had to present, stating that it felt like a "waste of time" for him to sit through the three-hour long awards show.

Edited by Sabine Algur