Hayato Firebrand vs K: Comparing the abilities of the two Free Fire characters

Free Fire is one of the most interesting battle royale games on the mobile platform, and the majority of its credits go to the special characters that are available in the title.

There are a plethora of in-game characters available in Free Fire, and all of them have special abilities, except Nulla and Primis, the default characters of the game.

Hayato is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, and K is equally great for both aggressive and passive players in the game.

This article compares and assesses the abilities of both K and the upgraded version of Hayato, i.e., Hayato Firebrand, to find out which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato Firebrand and K in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most popular characters in the game, and as his description reads, he is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido.

However, the upgraded version of Hayato is named Hayato Firebrand, and it sees an active ability of Hayato, which is called the Art of Blades.

This active ability of Hayato allows him to reduce frontal damage by 20% for a time duration of three seconds. However, his ability has a cooldown of fifty seconds, and firing will interrupt using this ability.

K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is also one of the most powerful characters in the realm of Free Fire. As per his in-game description, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert having an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate.

Also, in the psychology mode, K's ability allows him to recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

K can be maximized up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his highest potential, he can recover 2 EP in every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

Conclusion: Who is better?

These two characters have totally different skillsets in the game, and both can be useful according to various circumstances on the ground. However, upon looking closely, K can be more advantageous than Hayato Firebrand in several aspects.

Hayato Firebrand undoubtedly has an impressive ability to defend a player from their opponents by reducing frontal damage but is only restricted to a single skillset for passive players.

But, K offers an enhanced EP conversion rate of a player in the game along with their allies, which can prove to be beneficial for both passive and aggressive players in Free Fire.

Hence, considering the versatility of the abilities on the ground, K will be a better option than Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire during any course of time.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.