Hayato Firebrand vs Kelly The Swift: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has a variety of characters with special abilities, and players can equip these characters to get special assistance on the virtual battleground.

There are more than 30 such characters present in the Free Fire character loadout. All of them, except Adam and Eve, have unique abilities. Adam and Eve are the default characters available to players while the others can either be bought from the store or acquired by completing various events.

Kelly and Hayato are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. This article, however, compares the abilities of the upgraded versions of Hayato and Kelly: Hayato Firebrand and Kelly The Swift.

Assessing the abilities of Kelly The Swift and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand is the Awakened or upgraded version of Hayato, with an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Kelly the Swift

Kelly The Swift in Free Fire

Kelly was recently reintroduced with a much more powerful and upgraded version of herself called Kelly The Swift.

This upgraded version has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity, which is activated after 7 seconds of sprinting. Using this ability, the first one-shot on target inflicts damage of 110% and lasts for 5 seconds.

Kelly The Swift or Hayato Firebrand comparison: Which character is better?

Both Kelly The Swift and Hayato Firebrand are incredibly powerful and are useful for passive as well as aggressive players.

Hayato Firebrand reduces the frontal damage significantly, and his ability is ideal for close or mid-quarter combat.

Having said that, Kelly The Swift's ability should also not be overlooked. She can increase first-shot damage by 110%, which is a great ability to have during intense combat.

Therefore, in terms of viability, both characters are equal and offer maximum assistance.

Kelly The Swift and Hayato Firebrand are available in Free Fire's in-game store. While Kelly can be bought for 2000 gold coins, Hayato can be bought for 8000 gold coins.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.