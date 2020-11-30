Hayato Firebrand vs KLA in Free Fire: Who is the better character?

Free Fire has a number of features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games. One of these features is the presence of characters with special abilities that assist the player on the virtual battleground.

There are more than 30 characters available in Free Fire, and all of them have unique abilities, except Adam and Eve, who are now renamed as Nulla and Primis. They are the default characters and do not have any special ability.

Hayato and Kla are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. Both characters can be bought from the in-game store with a certain amount of diamonds or gold coins.

This article compares the upgraded version of Hayato, i.e., Hayato Firebrand and Kla to see who is the better character to use in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Kla and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand is the 'Awakened' or upgraded version of Hayato and has an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Kla

As the in-game description states, Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner and has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can be upgraded to level 6, using character fragment cards. This will maximize his fist damage by 400%.

Hayato Firebrand or Kla: Which is the better character to play with?

Hayato Firebrand is more advantageous than Kla in several aspects and is subsequently a better bet than the latter.

Kla has a phenomenal ability to kill enemies with his fist in one shot. However, it is not a very useful ability as players don't usually engage in fistfights.

Hayato Firebrand is more useful than Kla in close-quarter combat as he can reduce frontal damage, allowing the player to take less hit damage to counter the enemy.

Therefore, Hayato Firebrand is way more beneficial than Kla on the virtual battleground of Free Fire.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not seem the case for another.