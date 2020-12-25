Hayato Firebrand vs Wukong: Comparing the abilities of the two Free Fire characters

Garena Free Fire features several special characters with unique abilities that aid players on the virtual ground.

There are plenty of unique characters in the game, and Wukong and Hayato are two of the most viable. Almost all possess fantastic abilities, except Nulla and Primis, who are the default characters.

This article thoroughly compares the abilities of Wukong and an upgraded version of Hayato (Hayato Firebrand) to see which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Wukong and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong is a Monkey King as per his character description in Free Fire and has a unique ability called Camouflage. This is an active ability, and at the primary level (Level 1), he can wear a camouflage skin while standing still. However, once used, the cooldown lasts for 300 seconds.

At Wukong's highest potential, at level 6, his abilities see a significant increase where the cooldown of Camouflage is reduced to 200 seconds.

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

As his in-game description reads, Hayato is a legendary samurai with an ability called Bushido.

Hayato can be upgraded to an awakened version, called Hayato Firebrand. This iteration allows him to use an active ability called the Art of Blades.

It can easily lessen the frontal damage rate by 20%, but the effect only lasts for three seconds. However, firing while using this ability can interrupt the action. This power has a 50-second cooldown before it can be used again.

Conclusion: Who is the better character?

Both Hayato Firebrand and Wukong are suitable characters for passive players. They have impressive qualities to dispense on the ground. However, Hayato Firebrand gives players an edge with his ability.

Wukong's camouflage is excellent, but it has back draws. Hayato Firebrand has a fantastic skillset of defending the players when they have low HP. Undoubtedly, this is a more advantageous ability that comes in handy for the players during combats.

Hence, in terms of viability and versatility of use, Hayato Firebrand will be better in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.