Hayato vs Antonio: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has several features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games, including characters with special abilities. These characters, except the default ones, Adam and Eve, have special abilities that assist the player on the virtual battleground.

Hayato and Antonio are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire and can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds as well as gold.

This article compares both Hayato and Antonio to see who is the better character to use in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Antonio and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

As his character description states, Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido.

After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Hayato also has an upgraded or an awakened version of himself that possesses an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces the frontal damage by 20% for three seconds, CD of 50 seconds.

Antonio

Antonio has a passive ability in Free Fire called Gangster's Spirit. His base level or level 1 ability allows him to receive 10 extra HP when the round starts. However, after leveling up the character to its max level (level 6), Antonio receives 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Comparison

Both Hayato and Antonio have incredible abilities to offer to the player. They can be utilized in different situations on the battlefield.

Antonio's HP, received at the beginning of a round, is of great help when it comes to early fights in the game. However, Hayato's power proves to be more useful as it decreases the damage when the HP is reduced.

Keeping in mind their usefulness and viability on the battleground, both Hayato and Antonio are incredible choices for passive style gameplay in Free Fire.

Both characters can be bought for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

