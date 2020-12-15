Hayato vs CR7's Chrono: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale game that stands out from other games in the genre courtesy of its unique in-game features.

One of these features is the availability of characters with special abilities that players can use to gain an extra edge over their enemies on the battleground.

There are currently 35 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities in the game.

Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and introduced a new character called Chrono as part of the partnership.

With Hayato being one of the most potent characters in Free Fire, it will be interesting to compare his abilities to that of the newly-introduced Chrono.

This article compares these two characters in Free Fire to determine which is the better character to play with.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato and CR7's Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time-Turner.

With his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for 4 seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Hayato

Hayato's ability in Free Fire

Hayato, as his character description states, is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. His ability increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Hayato also has an 'Awakened' and upgraded version that has an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds after each usage.

Hayato vs Chrono: Which character is better?

Chrono is not playable in Free Fire yet. However, his ability appears to be one of the best in the game as it allows players to defend as well as attack enemies from within a forcefield. Meanwhile, Hayato only has a defensive ability, thereby making the character suitable for passive players only.

Chrono is, therefore, a better choice than Hayato as he is beneficial for both aggressive as well as passive players.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.

