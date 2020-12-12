Hayato vs. DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire has several features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of its outstanding features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have special abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes available in the game. DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. Both have unique abilities, and this article compares them and assesses who is better for the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire, and gamers admire him for his incredible ability. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability is best suited for aggressive players in the ranked mode and can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hayato

As his description says, Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive but impactful ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato also has an Awakened (upgraded) version with an active ability called the Art of Blades, reducing frontal damage by 20% for three seconds, with a CD of 50 seconds. However, it has to be obtained, as it isn't unlocked with Hayato's default character.

DJ Alok or Hayato, who is better for Clash Squad mode?

Both DJ Alok and Hayato have unique abilities, which make them fan-favorites. They can also be leveled up to maximize their potential on the field.

As both characters are available in Free Fire and are obtainable individually, the choice is subjective.

In terms of analyzing the usefulness of the characters in Clash Squad mode, DJ Alok has the upper hand because of his versatility in-game. His ability is useful for both aggressive and passive players, as his power allows him to continuously heal and increase the movement speed.

Hayato's ability is more inclined towards a defensive and passive gameplay strategy, which is not of much use in the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem better to one may not be so to someone else.