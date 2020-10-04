Hayato vs Jai in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Characters are one of the unique aspects of Garena Free Fire. Each of them, except Adam and Eve, possesses a unique ability that aids the users while confronting foes. Over 30 characters are present in this game for the players, with Jai being the latest addition.

Hayato and Jai are two of the most popular choices amongst the players courtesy to their unique abilities — Bushido and Raging Reload. In this article, we compare the skills of both characters.

Also read: Jai vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of Hayato and Jai

Hayato’s ability – Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato’s unique ability increases the user’s armor penetration by 8%, with every 10% decrease in the max HP. With each level, this ability enhances, and at the maximum level, armour penetration increases by 10% upon every 10% decrease in the users’ health.

Jai’s ability – Raging Reload

Advertisement

Jai in Free Fire

His ability has recently received a massive buff after the OB24 (Booyah Day patch). Now, upon knocking down a foe, the user’s magazine will automatically reload by 30% of its maximum capacity. At character level 8, this ability replenishes 45% of the magazine max size.

But Raging Reload is only limited to ARs, Shotguns, SMGs, and Pistols.

Comparison

The abilities of both characters are quite exceptional. Both powers are passive and preferred by many users for playing aggressively. Their abilities also compliment rush gameplay, and comparing them is slightly tricky.

Jai’s ability is slightly better than that of Hayato’s, as players wouldn’t be required to reload while engaging in gunfights against multiple opponents/squads. Upon each knockdown, they will replenish some ammo.

Gamers can attain the Hayato character in Free FIre from the shop for 499 diamonds or 8000 coins. Jai is currently the part of the Character Royale, with each spin costing 25 diamonds.

There’s also an awakened version of Hayato, which players can unlock by completing the Awakening missions in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire Gamer’s Zone’s real name, ID, and ranks