Hayato vs Kelly: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has an array of characters that have special abilities. Adam and Eve are the two default characters available to a player at the beginning of the game and have no special ability. However, as the XP level of the player progresses, they can gradually unlock the other characters with abilities.

Kelly and Hayato are popular character choices for passive playing styles. This article analyzes and compares these two characters to determine who is the better character to use in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire: 3 best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of Kelly and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato in Free Fire, as his character description states, is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido.

After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Advertisement

Hayato also has an upgraded version of himself, which has an active ability called Art of Blades. This ability reduces the frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds, CD of 50 seconds.

Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly, according to her Free Fire character description, is an athlete and a sprinter who has a passive ability called Dash. At her initial level, the sprinting speed is increased by 1%. At her maximum level (level 6), her sprinting speed is increased by 6%.

Kelly was recently reintroduced in the game with an awakened version of herself called Kelly "The Swift". This upgraded version of Kelly has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity which is activated after 7 seconds of sprinting. The first one shot on target inflicts damage of 110% and lasts for 5 seconds.

Kelly vs Hayato: Who is the better character to play with?

(Note: This article is only assessing the characters on their base level abilities and not on their awakened or upgraded versions)

Advertisement

Both Kelly and Hayato are extraordinary characters but the latter is far more advantageous than the former on the battleground.

Hayato's ability to penetrate armors with damage dealt is much more beneficial and is quite handy in close-range or mid-range gunfights.

Kelly has a good sprinting ability which enables the player to be quicker on the ground. However, her ability is still inferior to that of Hayato in terms of viability during a match.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.