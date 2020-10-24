Over the period, characters have become a vital part of Garena Free Fire. Currently, there are 33 of them present in the game, including the latest addition of ‘K.’ Everyone of them except Adam & Eve boasts a unique ability.

Hayato and Kla are two popular options amongst the players due to their abilities – ‘Bushido’ and ‘Muay Thai.’ Although the choice of characters is subjective, many users still tend to compare the characters to know which one of them is better.

Therefore, in this article, we take a glance at the abilities of Hayato and Kla in Free Fire and evaluate which one of them is better.

Hayato vs Kla: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Hayato’s ability – ‘Bushido’

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido increases the armor penetration of the users by 7.5%, with every decrease of 10%. As the level of the character increases, the ability enhances. At level 6 (maximum level), the armor penetration goes up by 10% upon a 10% decrease in the HP of the users.

Kla’s ability – ‘Muay Thai’

Kla in Free Fire

Muay Thai is one of the unique abilities in Garena Free Fire. At the base level, the fist damage of the user increases by 100%. While at the maximum level, the damage dealt using fists increases by 400%.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible abilities in Garena Free Fire. At first sight, ‘Muay Thai’ appears as an attractive choice for many players. But Hayato’s ability is slightly better, as the players are less likely to engage in fistfights in-game.

Kla’s ability can only come to use if users cannot find a weapon early in the game or run out of ammo in a close-range fight. Eventually, the choice between them depends upon the user and their playing style.

The players can purchase both the characters for 8000 gold or 499 diamonds, respectively. Also, there is an awakened version of Hayato named ‘Hayato Firebrand,’ which the users can get by completing awakening missions.

